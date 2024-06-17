Bulls could lose Andre Drummond in the offseason

Andre Drummond could leave the Chicago Bulls during the offseason. The veteran big man is heading into unrestricted free agency and could garner interest from multiple teams around the NBA. Drummond was almost traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Feb. 8 trade deadline before the Bulls pulled out of the deal.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times has reported that Drummond is expected to move on from Chicago this summer despite his legitimate impact when checking into games off the bench. Drummond averaged 8.4 points and 9 rebounds per game while shooting 55.6% from the field.

“What remains to be seen, however, is what direction do the Bulls go? Do they prepare for DeMar DeRozan possibly leaving in free agency or if he does return — the more likely scenario — draft his heir apparent at the small forward position?” Cowley wrote. “Do they grab a big to replace the expected vacancy with Andre Drummond looking for a new team, as well as some youth to push starter Nikola Vucevic?”

Drummond will likely field offers from multiple contending teams throughout the summer. His size and rebounding ability will be a major draw for teams that are looking to shore up their defense and like to control the tempo of games.

Nevertheless, the Bulls may need to start shopping around for a new backup center, as Adama Sanogo is also set to hit the (restricted) free-agent market. The upcoming free agent period projects will be interesting for the Bulls.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire