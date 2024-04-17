Bulls’ Coby White shares thoughts on pressure of Play-In Tournament

The Chicago Bulls began the season in quite a predicament. They started the year 5-14, and it looked as though they could earn themselves a one-way ticket to the NBA Draft Lottery. However, they turned their season around. In spite of injuries to Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams, the Bulls pushed their way back up the East standings.

They weren’t able to get all the way back into the playoffs, but they are in the Play-In Tournament. They’ll need to win two games if they want to make the playoffs, but it all starts with the nine-ten game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Coby White recently discussed the pressure that comes with playing in a win-or-go-home game, noting that he just wants to treat it like any other game. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“I don’t want it to feel different,” he said. “For me, every game this year was important. This is no different.”

The Bulls’ entire season hinges on one game.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire