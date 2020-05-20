Bulls’ Coby White, Ryan Arcidiacono high on new general manager Marc Eversley

The Bulls punctuated their recent front office overhaul with two fresh hires at the top: Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations and, in turn, Marc Eversley as general manager.

Excitement is palpable for the team's changing of the guard. Zach LaVine recently told HoopsHype he's "extremely excited" to work with both Karnisovas and Eversley. In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson sponsored by Zenni Optical, Coby White and Ryan Arcidiacono were effusive describing their first impressions of Eversley, who's been in touch with the team over Zoom and text message.

"He texted me not too long ago, about a couple weeks ago, just introduced himself and I introduced myself to him, and I got a great vibe from him," White said. "He said he just can't wait to get work once this is all over… That's how I move, I'm the same way. I just can't wait to get back to Chicago and get to work and continue the grind and continue to get better."

"I know he was with Nike and the Raptors – what Arturas told us – and then the Sixers most recently, so (I) know he's been in the Philly area," Arcidiacono, a Villanova grad and Philadelphia native, added. "Seems like a great dude. We met him on a Zoom call. That's kinda what you can do right now besides a text, you can have a quick Zoom call with the whole team.

"I know he's definitely hungry to get back to work like Coby said, as I'm sure we all are. Ready to get back and try to turn things around and get some W's that's for sure."

The Last Dance Interview

Posted by Zenni Optical on Sunday, May 17, 2020

By all accounts, Eversley and Karnisovas have been making the best of their time isolated as they work to get acclimated in their new jobs. On the Bulls-sponsored "Inside the Dance" program, which preceded the finale of "The Last Dance" on May 17, Karnisovas and Eversley detailed how they've approached the predraft process - even without being able to be in the same room.

Story continues

"It's a great opportunity to get with your staff and talk about players," Eversley said on the show. "We've been able to get on the phone and talk with prospects, interview them, get to know them a little bit better. Obviously, you'd love to be in person with them in the same room and look at things like body language, those types of things. But it's a great opportunity for us to sit with our staff and talk about players. Strengths, weaknesses, things they need to work on.

"Any time you can have an interaction with a player, whether it's in person or over a Zoom phone call, it's a touchpoint to where you can evaluate a prospect and see if you can envision them being a part of your organization moving forward."

Those principles surely apply to every aspect of the new hires' jobs, especially when evaluating the layers of the organization they are now tasked with leading.

"We're discussing what's been done in the past, what we can do better," Karnisovas said of the tenor of his and his staff's virtual conversations. "This situation is kind of getting us closer, because we probably have been talking more to each other."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Bulls Coby White, Ryan Arcidiacono high on new general manager Marc Eversley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago