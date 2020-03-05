Bulls coach Jim Boylen and special advisor Doug Collins had falling out

Some insight regarding the Bulls' management dynamics surfaced Thursday morning.

According to NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson, head coach Jim Boylen and special advisor Doug Collins have had a falling out. Here's what Johnson wrote in his latest mailbag when asked what level of say Collins might have in a potential search for a new general manager or head coach:

According to multiple sources, Collins and Boylen had a falling out. Boylen, the sources said, no longer wanted Collins sitting in on coaches' meetings. Collins is in the background for now.

Collins coached in the NBA for 11 years (including helming the Bulls from 1986-1989) before being hired by the organization in an advisory role in 2017. In late November, Boylen said he and Collins were in frequent communication and that Collins, along with vice president of basketball operations John Paxson, often sat in on team video sessions.

Evidently, something has changed. It's another wrinkle to a Bulls season nearing its conclusion.

