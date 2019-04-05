Are the Bulls the best fit for Ja Morant? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Ja Morant officially declared for the NBA Draft on Thursday, which brings to mind his eventual landing spot and where he would be a good fit.

Morant figures to be one of the first players taken after Zion Williamson in the draft and the Bulls are in need of a point guard with Kris Dunn not looking like a long-term starting option at this point.

ESPN fired up its take machine with Morant making it official that he will be in the draft. Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman both gave their views on which teams need Morant the most on First Take.

Smith said the Suns need him to provide Devin Booker with a point guard. He threw out a Russell Westbrook comparison for Morant, saying the Murray State product has the athleticism (and turnover streak) of Westbrook.

Kellerman gave Bulls fans what they want to hear. He said pairing Morant with Zach LaVine after he showed he can be a consistent scorer in the NBA would be big for the Bulls.

"The man can really score the ball at the NBA level and do so efficiently," Kellerman said of LaVine. "You put him with a point guard and that athletic backcourt… It would be very good for the NBA to have (Morant) in Chicago."

If the Bulls do land Morant in the draft, it would give the team a projected starting five of him, LaVine, Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. Suddenly the Bulls would have solid or better players at each position. Something to dream about, Bulls fans.





