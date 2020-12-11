Bulls - B Roll Package - 2020_12_11

If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.
After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.
Los Angeles Clippers' reserve dynamo paid his respects to LeBron James and the Lakers on Friday night.
The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.
Hope may be lost for a Tom Brady return in New England.
Gunner Olszewski didn't learn fashion from Cam Newton.
Arizona State scored on the opening kickoff and had a 14-point lead in the opening minute. D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State scored twice in the opening 56 seconds to rout rival Arizona 70-7 Friday night. ''I've never been part of a game like that in my life,'' Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis said.
The Lakers and Clippers opened the NBA preseason to a fan-free atmosphere at Staples Center that illuminated stark contrasts cast by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dwight Howard seems to give a little peek into who will start for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Andrew Luck hasn’t played since 2018, and after no one ruled out the quarterback’s return immediately after his retirement, Luck’s name hasn’t surfaced much over the past year. But Luck is only 31. Could he still pull a Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods or Aldon Smith and return one day? Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t [more]
The Knicks defeated the Detroit PIstons 90-84 on Friday night's first preseason game, as RJ Barrett and first round pick Obi Toppin led the way.
The Hornets rookie has plenty of other revenue streams.
Hinako Shibuno can do without the ''Cinderella'' nickname, just not the smile. Shibuno's lone mistake on a damp, soft day at Champions Golf Club was a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th at the Jackrabbit course. Shibuno rose to sudden fame in the summer of 2019 when she won the Women's British Open at Woburn, the first major for the 22-year-old and her first time playing outside Japan.
Check out Saturday pairings, tee times and TV info for the third round of the U.S. Women's Open.
The NFL's all-time sacks leader said he didn't think he could have shown restraint if it was his kid.
"Philadelphia ranks as the most likely destination when the Rockets eventually reach the point of trading James Harden," Marc Stein says.
This week we're backing the Seahawks to win big over the Jets and the Raiders to pull off a bit of an upset over the Colts.
An eventful game -- even if it was an ugly one.
After missing the first few practices, rookie James Wiseman appeared at Chase Center for the Golden State Warriors preseason training camp.