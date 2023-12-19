Bulls’ Andre Drummond impressed with rising Sixers star Tyrese Maxey

PHILADELPHIA–Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey continues to impress. In just his fourth season in the league, he is taking over the point guard job following the James Harden saga and he hasn’t blinked at the challenge.

After scoring 29 points in Monday’s 108-104 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Maxey is now averaging 25.8 points and 6.7 assists on the season. He is on his way to for sure an All-Star appearance and a possible All-NBA appearance at this point.

Bulls big man Andre Drummond spent a lot of time playing with Maxey when he was with the Sixers in the 2021-22 season before he was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the Harden deal. Seeing his ascension isn’t surprising to him.

“Tyrese is an incredible basketball player,” Drummond told Sixers Wire. “He’s been great. When I was here, I told him that he can take this team over if he really wanted to. He has the play to do it and he has the leadership to do it as well, too. It’s been really cool to see what he’s done the past two or three years since I’ve been gone and he’s an All-Star caliber player so more power to him.”

The way Maxey is able to take games over in the blink of an eye whether it’s with his shooting or his ability to get to the basket is impressive. His speed is such a difference-maker for this group on the offensive end. When he is aggressive, there is no ceiling for him because there aren’t many defenders who can stay in front of him.

“Endless,” Drummond added of Maxey’s ceiling. “He’s great at what he does. He’s a great point guard. He’s a great player. He’s smart. He wants to learn and he does all the tangible things needed to be a great player in this league so I think he has a chance to be really special.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire