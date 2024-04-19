Bulls’ Alex Caruso reveals mindset moving forward after injury

The Chicago Bulls destroyed the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Led by Coby White’s 42 points, the Bulls pulled out a victory and earned themselves a date with the Miami Heat on Friday night. The two teams will battle it out, and the winner will play the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they suffered a setback during the game. Andre Drummond collided with Alex Caruso, stepping on his foot in the process. Caruso is now dealing with an ankle injury, and while there’s some optimism that he could play against the Heat, it’s still going to be a storyline to monitor.

After the game, Caruso revealed his mentality regarding the injury: Play until he can’t anymore. (H/t Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune)

“My mindset will be to play until my body tells me I can’t,” Caruso said.

Caruso is a warrior, and he’s not going to sit idly by and watch his team fight without him.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire