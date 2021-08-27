Bulls acquire Derrick Jones Jr., draft capital for Lauri Markkanen

Bulls acquire Jones Jr., draft capital for Markkanen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls finally ended the winding saga of Lauri Markkanen's restricted free agency by agreeing to a sign-and-trade proposal that will send the fourth-year forward to the Cavaliers.

Coming to the Bulls from the Trail Blazers is former slam dunk champion Derrick Jones Jr., along with a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick from Portland and a 2023 second-round pick from Cleveland. Headed to the Trail Blazers is forward Larry Nance Jr.

Markkanen will sign a four-year, roughly $67 million deal and leave the Bulls, who once considered him a cornerstone franchise piece after acquiring him in the Jimmy Butler trade that plunged the franchise into a full rebuild. Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 221 games, including 195 starts.

The Bulls acquired two draft picks at a time that they badly need draft capital. They traded three first-round picks to acquire Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan. They also could be docked draft capital should a league investigation surrounding their acquisition of Lonzo Ball produces a guilty verdict regarding tampering.

Jones, who played one season with the Trail Blazers, has averaged 6.8 points in 229 games. The 6-foot-5-inch small forward is known for defensive play and is on an expiring $9.7 million deal.

Coby White and Zach LaVine are the only remaining Bulls on the roster that Arturas Karnisovas inherited upon his April 2020 hiring.