Bullpen melts down as Rays take crucial series opener

Aug. 11—Boston's troubles continued on Tuesday as the Red Sox blew another late-inning lead, losing 8-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays. With the loss, Boston has now dropped 10 of its last 12 games and trails Tampa Bay by five games in the AL East standings.

1. Barnes' struggles continue

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes had a tough weekend in Toronto, taking two losses in three games, and Tuesday he didn't have it either. Entering the ninth with the score tied 4-4, Barnes threw only 14 of his 27 pitches for strikes and allowed four runs on four hits and two walks.

The big damage was done on Francisco Mejia's bases clearing single to right, which came with two outs and the bases loaded. Prior to that hit, the Red Sox bullpen had managed to strand seven Rays baserunners in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

2. Whitlock's rare miss

Rookie Garrett Whitlock has been enjoying one of the best seasons by a relief pitcher in Red Sox history, which made his rocky performance on Tuesday all the more surprising.

After going nine straight appearances without allowing a run, Whitlock allowed two on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. The big damage was done in the top of the seventh, when the Rays tagged him for three straight hits, including a two-run double by Brandon Lowe that tied the game at 4-4.

3. More missed opportunities

Even as the offense has gotten back on track, the Red Sox continue to miss crucial chances with runners in scoring position.

Leading 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Boston had a chance to extend its lead, first with two men on and no outs and then the bases loaded with two outs. The Red Sox couldn't get a run across as J.D. Martinez flew out to deep centerfield, ending the threat and keeping the game within striking distance for the Rays.

4. Devers, Renfroe homer

There were two notable positives from the offense, however, as Rafael Devers hit a solo home run in the second and Hunter Renfroe launched a three-run homer in the fourth. Overall the Red Sox had nine hits on the day.

5. E-Rod delivers again

Another positive from Tuesday is that Eduardo Rodriguez appears to be back on track, pitching a second straight gem after a couple of rough outings in July. Rodriguez went 5.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. At one point he retired nine straight Tampa Bay batters and of his 82 pitches, 60 were for strikes.

