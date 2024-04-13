Bullpen gives T-Birds non-league triumph

Apr. 12—BOX SCORE

At Tumwater

THUNDERBIRDS 5, WOLVES 3

Black Hills 000 300 0 — 3

Tumwater 310 100 X — 5

BH Pitching — Lynch (L) 3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Wimsett 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Baker 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Simpson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Parkinson 1-2, RBI, BB; Pate 0-2, RBI, 2 BB; Klinger 1-3, R, BB

TUM Pitching — Womach 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Winkley 0.1 IP, 0 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Konrad 0.2 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Crawford 2.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Bond 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Overbay 0-4, 2 RBI; Davis 1-3, RBI, R, SB; Marson 1-3, RBI, BB, R

The arms of Charlie Crawford and Will Bond preserved a Tumwater non-league victory over Black Hills, 5-3 on Friday night in Tumwater. The Evergreen Conference rivals will play two league games on April 29-30.

Three runs in the bottom of the first and another tally in the second allowed the Thunderbirds (11-3) to jump out to an early cushion. Luke Overbay drove in two runs on a fielder's choice and Peyton Davis notched an RBI groundout.

Three runs from Black Hills (3-7) in the fourth whittled the deficit to one. It drew six walks in the frame, two of them with the bases loaded that plated runs. The Wolves loaded the bases in the seventh, but Bond recorded two strikeouts to extend Tumwater's winning streak to six.

Crawford struck out six in two-plus innings in relief and Bond notched the save. Davis and Eddie Marson each went 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for the Thunderbirds, who will take on fellow league unbeaten W.F. West on Monday night at Bob Peters Field.

Cooper Parkinson roped a double with an RBI and a walk for Black Hills. It will take on Centralia at home on Tuesday night in a league matchup.