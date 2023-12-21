Bullitt East basketball continues putting pieces together at Queen of the Commonwealth

Bullitt East’s girls basketball team is not playing like the traditional powerhouse Louisville knows it to be, but the Chargers are figuring it out.

That’s the sentiment coach Chris Stallings has had from the preseason until now. After Bullitt East advanced to the next round of the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament Wednesday night with a 43-40 win over Bowling Green, Stallings is seeing glimmers of hope.

There’s crafty buckets from sophomore Mollie Johnston and stingy defense from sophomore Anna Tinelli. Senior wing Jada Hughes ties it all together with her silky left-handed jumper.

Against Bowling Green, the Chargers started the second half on a 7-0 run to take a 22-21 lead.

That quick burst of scoring helped give Bullitt East a confidence boost. The Chargers outscored the Purples, 19-10, in the fourth quarter. Johnston, Hughes and Tinelli scored all 19 points in the fourth quarter.

When it mattered the most, Tinelli knocked down two free throws to give the Chargers a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

NaTaya Wardlow and Chloe Potter made it dramatic in the final seconds. Wardlow hit a 3-pointer, and Potter knocked down a second-chance layup to make it 43-40.

Hughes erased any worries after she caught the final inbound pass and raced down the court to avoid any Bowling Green foul.

The Chargers are set to play Cooper on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Queen of Commonwealth 2023: Bullitt East basketball tops Bowling Green