Bullish or bearish: Positions Washington should prioritize in NFL free agency

With NFL free agency approaching soon and the Washington Football Team with a litany of positions that need addressing, Washington Football Talk's Pete Hailey and Mitch Tischler got together to discuss how they think the team will approach each spot on the roster.

Pete and Mitch went through the team's roster needs and debated whether or not Washington would be aggressive (bullish) or conservative (bearish) in addressing those positions during free agency in a few weeks.

Here's how each host came down on each position.

Wide Receiver

Mitch: Bullish

Pete: Bullish

Pete and Mitch both are very high on adding a talent like Allen Robinson to Washington's wide receiver room, with Mitch even pointing out "it's ironic we're doing bearish or bullish with Allen Robinson, who was with the Bears, but I'm going to be another team in Chicago and be Bull-ish about bringing in Allen Robinson."

Both guys would love to see another star wideout lined up across from Terry McLaurin, though Pete points out that if the star receivers are franchise tagged, there are still plenty of second-tier options available for Washington to aggressively upgrade at the position. Whatever they do, the guys agree wide receiver is as big a need on the roster as any besides quarterback.

Linebacker

Mitch: Bullish

Pete: Bullish

Pete and Mitch once again agree here, with both hoping the Washington Football Team is active in free agency at the linebacker position. Mitch points out that while other upgradable positions had at least competent play in 2020, linebacker wasn't one of them and the team needs somebody who can step in right away.

"It's easy to be bullish on things when it's other people's money," Pete admits. "But it's also easy to be bullish when there are such obvious needs and such obvious candidates to fill those needs. Lavonte David makes a ton of sense."

There were a few other names bandied about, but the point remains for both Pete and Mitch: Washington needs a linebacker, and there are linebackers aplenty available in this year's class.

Cornerback

Mitch: Bearish

Pete: Bearish

Mitch is bearish on the team going aggressively after cornerback help for a couple of reasons. The team has spent a lot of draft capital and other resources on building up a dominant front seven on defense, which should make things easier on the cornerbacks. Plus, Washington has been bitten by high-priced corner additions in the past.

"If the front seven are able to get after the quarterback the way that we've seen them, and I expect that that's going to continue this year, I think you can go bargain-hunting on the outside," Mitch said.

Pete also agrees, pointing out that Ron Rivera's system has discovered multiple surprise breakout cornerbacks in past seasons. The fit at the position is often more important than the big name or the storied career. Pete also points out that if the team is able to keep Ronald Darby, then the starting positions are basically already filled.

Tight End

Mitch: Bullish and Bearish

Pete: Bullish

Mitch hopes to see the Washington Football Team add playmaking weapons to the offense, regardless of position. So he is currently bullish on adding a receiver, but if they neglect to address WR in free agency, then he would be just as interested in adding a field-stretching tight end to help diversify the offense. If they hit a big receiver, however, he'll be just as happy to stick with Logan Thomas.

Pete, on the other hand, is bullish on adding a tight end regardless of what happens at receiver.

"The NFL today is about scoring points," Pete says. "For the most part, it's about guys who can score the most. The offenses that are the most diverse and have the most weapons."

Pete also appreciates Thomas at tight end and is looking forward to his future with the team, but he still hopes to see the offense add a tight end who can be more dynamic with the ball in his hands. The NFL is also moving more and more toward two-tight end sets, meaning there's plenty of room at the position to add a playmaker next to Thomas.

Left Tackle

Mitch: Bullish

Pete: Bearish

Mitch (unsurprisingly) hopes to see the team add a "bull" to the left side of the offensive line. Whomever the team elects to add at receiver and tight end, and quarterback too, the playmakers will need a strong offensive line to make it all work. And while Washington got by with fill-ins like Cornelius Lucas in 2020, Mitch sees it as a position of need to add a true difference maker at left tackle.

Pete sees a few veterans on the free agent market at left tackle but also points out that the team did draft Saahdiq Charles just last year who could provide a cheaper option. It's important to remember that the team may have to spend big on Brandon Scherff already, which may not leave as much salary cap room to commit to another offensive line position that has already gotten by okay in the post Trent Williams era.