“Bullies called me thick and ugly but I proved them wrong - by becoming a model"

A young woman dubbed 'ugly' by cruel bullies at school and even told by a teacher she 'wouldn't get far' in life because of her disability has landed a job - as a model. Inspirational Laura Shaw, 24, was taunted throughout her school years for her looks and learning disability by nasty classmates who called her "thick" and "ugly". She struggled to focus and learn at school and was even being told by a teacher that she’d never "get far in life”. But comments only fuelled Laura to pursue a career in modelling and she’s now featured on billboards and at fashion shows.