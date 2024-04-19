How bullfighter Noah Krepp got into his profession

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — First-time San Angelo Rodeo bullfighter shared with Senora Scott about how he got his start fighting off the beasts in the arena to help save and protect cowboys after their rides.

Like any younger brother, Noah Krepp wanted to follow after his big brother and do bull riding, however, an injury that his brother had kept his mom from allowing him to do so. Instead, Krepp went out to a pen with his brother one day around the age of 16 and got his start.

Krepp recalled hanging out while his big brother hopped in the arena to bullfight. After watching his brother get into a bind with a bull while saving a kid, his brotherly instinct kicked in to help him out of the situation.

Krepp said, “I got the bull off my brother, made a couple rounds, and was like ‘You know what, I think I just found what I want to do’.”

Since that day, Krepp has made bullfighting his passion and profession.

Krepp explained that he stays on the road around 80% to 90% of the year, getting to enjoy time at a bull ranch during the holidays.

“I think the most or the longest period of time that I have off is probably around Christmas,” he said.

Although this is his first year at the San Angelo Rodeo, Krepp shared that extreme bulls has been his favorite part of the rodeo.

