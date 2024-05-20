Advertisement

‘Bullet’ booking: Shara Magomedov gets 48-fight veteran newcomer for UFC Saudi Arabia

mma junkie staff
·1 min read

Highly touted middleweight Shara Magomedov will stay on the lineup for the UFC’s return to Saudi Arabia.

Magomedov (12-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) was set to fight Ihor Potieria at the June 22 event, UFC on ABC 6, in Riyadh, but Potieria was pulled to fight Michel Pereira at UFC 301, instead. Now Shara “Bullet” will take on promotional newcomer Joilton Lutterbach (38-10 MMA, 0-0 UFC), the UFC announced Monday.

Magomedov made his UFC debut this past October in Abu Dhabi and outworked Bruno Silva for a unanimous decision at UFC 294. It was just the second time in his career the Dagestani went to a decision. He has 10 of his 12 wins by knockout.

Joilton Lutterbach is a Brazilian who fights out of Germany. Although he’s just 31, he has 48 MMA fights, as well as many other competitive fights in disciplines like muay Thai and kickboxing. He has a fairly even record with 14 knockouts, 13 submissions and 11 decisions, and he’s only been finished three times in his 10 losses.

With the change, the UFC on ABC 6 lineup now includes:

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Johnny Walker

  • Joilton Lutterbach vs. Shara Magomedov

  • Jared Gordon vs. Nasrat Haqparast

  • Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin

  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

  • Muin Gafurov vs. Kyung Ho Kang

  • Farid Basharat vs. Montel Jackson

  • Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Muhammad Naimov

  • Nicolas Dalby vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

  • Lee Chang Ho vs. Xiao Long

