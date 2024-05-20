‘Bullet’ booking: Shara Magomedov gets 48-fight veteran newcomer for UFC Saudi Arabia

Highly touted middleweight Shara Magomedov will stay on the lineup for the UFC’s return to Saudi Arabia.

Magomedov (12-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) was set to fight Ihor Potieria at the June 22 event, UFC on ABC 6, in Riyadh, but Potieria was pulled to fight Michel Pereira at UFC 301, instead. Now Shara “Bullet” will take on promotional newcomer Joilton Lutterbach (38-10 MMA, 0-0 UFC), the UFC announced Monday.

Magomedov made his UFC debut this past October in Abu Dhabi and outworked Bruno Silva for a unanimous decision at UFC 294. It was just the second time in his career the Dagestani went to a decision. He has 10 of his 12 wins by knockout.

Joilton Lutterbach is a Brazilian who fights out of Germany. Although he’s just 31, he has 48 MMA fights, as well as many other competitive fights in disciplines like muay Thai and kickboxing. He has a fairly even record with 14 knockouts, 13 submissions and 11 decisions, and he’s only been finished three times in his 10 losses.

With the change, the UFC on ABC 6 lineup now includes:

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Johnny Walker

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Shara Magomedov

Jared Gordon vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Muin Gafurov vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Farid Basharat vs. Montel Jackson

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Muhammad Naimov

Nicolas Dalby vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Lee Chang Ho vs. Xiao Long

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie