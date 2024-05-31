Bulldogs win when it matters most

May 31—The Appalachian Athletic Conference solidified its status as one of the top NAIA baseball conferences after the World Series matchup between Tennessee Wesleyan and Reinhardt (Ga.) at Harris Field in Lewiston on Thursday.

The Bulldogs evened the series against their in-conference rivals with a 3-2 victory in 11 innings during Game 18 of the Series. The win secured the Bulldogs' spot in the championship game at 6:35 p.m. today against Hope International (Calif.).

"This ought to tell the rest of the country what our league looks like," Tennessee Wesleyan coach Billy Berry said. "We don't get a lot of respect when you look at polls and different things, and you just saw two of the best teams in the country battle it out for a chance to go play for a national title. That's the game of the tournament right now. ... I think we showcased the AAC tonight for everybody to see, and I think it's pretty doggone good."

Reinhardt got the better of Tennessee Wesleyan in all three of its games during the regular season, but the Bulldogs managed to defeat the Eagles in all three of their postseason meetings.

Here's how Thursday's contest compared to the previous five games:

Likely and unlikely contributors

Despite only batting .244 this season, Reinhardt's Lance Dockery has excelled when facing the Bulldogs.

In six games against Tennesee Wesleyan, Dockery recorded four extra-base hits, including a home run on Thursday.

Dockery launched a no-doubter over the left-field wall, kickstarting the scoring and giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

On the opposite spectrum, Evan Magill, Tennessee Wesleyan's first baseman, recorded his first extra-base hit against Reinhardt. He scored an at-bat later on a Cayle Webster RBI single to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth.

"I was thinking the same thing right before the game," Magill said of his struggles against Reinhardt. "I've kind of been stinking it up a little bit against this team. I just simplified it and batted the ball. I know I'm a good contact hitter; I don't have any crazy power or anything, but I know I can put the bat on the ball pretty well, so I just focused on that."

Magill scored all three runs for the Bulldogs, including the game-winner. In the bottom of the 11th inning, Kruise Newman blasted a deep RBI single, allowing Magill to sprint home from second base for the walk-off victory.

"It's a roller coaster of emotions, man," Magill said. "As soon as I slid into home plate, I was just overwhelmed with emotions — the love I have for these guys, the love I have for this program, and the respect I have for this coaching staff — I can't even put it into words."

Great pitching battle

Reinhardt and Tennessee Wesleyan each relied on their ace pitcher to start Thursday in hopes of getting them to the NAIA World Series championship game.

Despite playing numerous games this season, the two reliable pitchers, Blake Peyton of the Bulldogs and Andrew Herbert of the Eagles, did not start against each other until Thursday.

The two pitchers entered the conference championship game in relief roles.

Herbert pitched three innings in that one and absorbed his first loss of the campaign.

The two pitchers put on a show in their first head-to-head matchup.

Starting with Peyton, who allowed two runs on two hits and struck out seven for Tennessee Wesleyan.

In the top of the seventh inning, the hurler had nearly reached 100 pitches and had a runner in scoring position, prompting the coaching staff to visit the mound.

Peyton barehanded the ball and lofted a throw to first base, retiring Luis Mendoza after the brief discussion.

His night came to an end in the top of the eighth after committing an error and failing to tag Dockery, who reached first base safely.

Peyton was replaced by Jake Sergent in the ninth inning. Sergent, who had faced Reinhardt in all six of their previous matchups, finished the game and earned the victory.

Sergent helped Tennessee Wesleyan record two outs to get the Bulldogs out of the top of the ninth unscathed.

He continued to hold off the Eagles in extra innings, preventing them from scoring a run.

"How about Jake Sergent this entire tournament? My goodness gracious," Berry said. "I told his dad in the parking lot the other night; he said, 'You guys are stressing me out,' and I told him the good thing for me is that I don't have to worry about it because your son clanks when he walks, and y'all know what that means."

Herbert's performance outshined any Tennessee Wesleyan pitcher who took the mound during the game.

He was on the bump for 10 2/3 innings and threw 132 pitches. During his time on the mound, he allowed three runs on 10 hits and struck out 10 batters.

"That's an unbelievable baseball team," Berry said. "You just watched it. That's one of the best pitchers in the country on the mound; that's an All-American. You're talking about the last two AAC pitchers of the year squaring off."

Another extra-innings affair

It was the second time the two foes needed an extra frame to settle their differences, with the Bulldogs claiming the last one after 10 innings.

Magill also scored what ended up being the game-winner in that one, with Shaw recording a sacrifice fly RBI in the top of the 10th.

In the bottom of the 10th inning on Thursday, Carson Ford's leadoff double on the first pitch of his at-bat swung the momentum firmly in the Bulldogs' favor.

However, two strikeouts from Herbert forced the game into the 11th inning.

Newman's RBI single in the bottom of the 11th sealed the final 3-2 margin and the walk-off victory.

