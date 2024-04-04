Bulldogs "track" down victory against Titans in high-speed clash

Apr. 4—BOWMAN COUNTY, N.D. — Two perennial Southwest North Dakota track and field powerhouses collided on the very-fast surface at Bowman County High School as the Bulldogs hosted the Trinity High School Titans on Wednesday, April 3 in what turned out to be a great test of the two squads as they proceed through the 2024 calendar. Bowman County took the overall wins in both the girls and boys meets, with the girls earning a big, 317-219 victory and the boys tipping the scales to the tune of 228-198.

"This was kind of a put-together meet with some rough weather prior to today and Bowman County needing to work some kinks out, they had an opportunity and said, 'You know what? Would you guys come up and do a dual with us,'" THS head girls coach Tim Baustian said. "It's a unique situation in track, so we were willing to make it a rust-breaker."

Among the state-qualifying times and marks from the meet were the Titans' Izaak Kudrna — who earned a first-place finish in 11.38 — and Luke Shobe, who qualified for the 400m dash with a top-time of 52.23.

For Bowman County's boys, the state-qualifiers included Taylor Wanner — who clocked-in at 4:32.20 in the 1600mm run — and the 4x200m team of Nathan Dix, Bohden Duffield, Gavin Lambourn and Kyle Brosz that turned in a first-place 1:34.68 with the second-place BCHS team of Jonah Njos, Bishop Duffield, Thomas Bowman and Warner Bowman coming in just outside of qualification with a second-place 1:38.4, as 1:35.24 would have sent the team to state as well.

Trinity's boys had no field-event qualifiers, but Hunter Rasmussen earned a spot at state with a throw of 51'3" in the shot-put and 141'5" in the discus for BCHS, while both Bohden and Bishop Duffield finished 1-2 in the long jump with state-qualifying marks of 20'11" and 20.9", respectively.

For Trinity's girls team, Helena Pavek earned the blue-ribbon with a time of 13.04 and Anna Clifton will be headed to state with a first-place 9'6" pole-vault mark. Melissa Zach is within eyeshot for the javelin with a #1 throw of 102'10" and will need to hit 110' to earn a spot at state, and Olivia Kessel needs 2 more inches to get to state as she finished at 4'10" in the high-jump, good-enough for first-place.

Meanwhile, Sophia Headley was tops in the long-jump with a 16' 7.5" leap that earned a spot at state and the blue-ribbon at the meet, but she also came close with a first-place 48.95 in the 300m hurdles — just off the state-qualifying time of 48.84. In the triple-jump, Addie Umbreit took first with a 31'7" mark but will need to stretch out another 2'5" to earn a trip to Bismarck.

Other boys first-place winners included: 200m — Brayden Williams, BCHS (24.34); 800m — Landon Knote, Trinity (2:27.63); 4x100m relay — Trinity (Levi Linker, Brody Kuntz, Landon Knote and Alonzo Kudrna, 47.99); 4x400m relay — BCHS (Taylor Wanner, Bohden Duffield, Lambourn and Brosz, 3:42.11); 4x800m relay — Trinity (Davin Haag, Benjamin Ellerkamp, Nolan Thorson and Noah Eilts, 11:27.83); Javelin — Lambourn, BCHS (94'2"); high-jump — Brosz, BCHS (5'2"); triple-jump — Cansas Duffield, BCHS (32'5.5").

First-place finishes for the girls teams include: 200m — Quin Andrews, BCHS (27.46); 400m — Helena Pavek, Trinity (1:02.08); 800m — Jaci Fischer, BCHS (2:35.76); 1600m — Anna Sarsland, BCHS (5:57.10); 100m hurdles — Emersyn Hlebechuk, BCHS (19.79); 4x100m relay — BCHS (Chalee Blaser, Hlebechuk, Chloe Haar, Addie Umbreit, 55:80); 4x200m relay — Trinity (Serenity Pavlicek, Kate Glaser, Bella Kovash, Melissa Zach, 1:54.6); 4x400 relay — BCHS (Landyn Gerbig, Julie Sarsland, Hlebechuk, Kenley Bowman, 4:39.51); 4x800m relay — Trinity (Jersey Erie, Dlaney Deschamp, Claie Anderson, Adria Haich, 11:50.2); shot-put — Abigail Sonnabend, BCHS (30'6"); discus — Katherine Schneider, Trinity (100'1")

Next-up for the Bulldogs and Titans will be this-weekend's massive Bowman County Invite, which will feature 15 teams from the surrounding area, including Beach, Beulah, Glen Ullin-Hebron, Grant County/Flasher, Heart River and Richardton-Taylor, among others. Full meet results will be in Monday's Dickinson Press.

