Bulldogs sweep Rockets on the track

May 8—Meadville defended the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex in its home track and field meet against Titusville on Tuesday.

Both the boys and girls teams earned wins against the Rockets, despite several athletes competing in events they might not normally in an attempt to qualify for the District 10 championship meet at the end of the month, head coach Amy Lynn said.

Even with the unusual lineup, the Bulldogs had several multi-winners.

The girls team edged Titusville 78-72 and were paced by two-time winners Marlaya McCoy, Marley Rodax and Maria Megill-Herrera. Each swept their respective area of expertise.

Megill-Herrera, a sophomore, swept the long distance events. Her 3,200-meter run time of 12 minutes and 6.78 seconds was more than a minute faster than second place. Megill-Herrera also won the 1,600-meter run in 5:49.86.

McCoy swept the sprints. The junior won the 100-meter dash (13.50) and the 200-meter dash (28.19). Rodax, also a junior, won the 100-meter hurdles (16.99) and the 300-meter hurdles (51.78).

The girls team also swept the throwing events. Alaina Wilson-Dixon took the top spot in the shot put with a distance of 35-feet and 1-inch. Payton Costello had the winning throw in the discus (102-feet and 7-inches) and Alivia Gomora won the javelin (82-feet and 1-inch).

The boys won 75.5-51.5. Meadville was led by Nic Williams, Alex Hauf, Jordan Lawrence and Max Dillaman. Dillaman, a senior and a Mercyhurst University cross county and track commit, won the 3,200 and the 1,600.

Dillaman won the 3,200 in 11:04.51 and the 1,600 in 4:48.19, just ahead of teammate Vance Hohman (4:48.89).

Williams, a Mercyhurst University football commit, won the 100 (11.38), the 200 (22.92) and helped the 400-meter relay win in (45.39). Lawrence, a sophomore, was also on the relay. He also won the long jump and the triple jump.

Hauf took the top spots in the shot put (48-feet and 8.5-inches) and the discus (132-feet and 3-inches).

Tate Reichel won the javelin (143-feet and 4-inches) and Ben Welsh won the 800-meter run (2:14.42).

The team will take to the track again on Thursday for the Meadville Last Chance tri meet. The Bulldogs will be joined by Erie High and Mercyhurst Prep at Barco-Duratz for the final meet before the postseason.

The District 10 Championship is scheduled for May 18 at Slippery Rock University.

