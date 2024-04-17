Bulldogs sweep Knights in home opener

Apr. 17—The Meadville track and field team took advantage of a picture-perfect Tuesday by sweeping Franklin in a Region 3 dual meet at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex.

The girls team delivered a dominant performance, winning 125-23.

"Our girls team won every event expect for one, which is incredible," assistant coach Jordan Lynn said. "We have a really strong girls team right now in general. This is the second meet they've only lost a couple events."

Meadville had several multi-winners to pace the girls team. Megan Puleio, a sophomore and returning state qualifier, won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes and 24.81 seconds. She also won the 1,600-meter run (5:12.74) and helped the 800-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams take first.

Junior Marley Rodax, also a returning state qualifier, won the 300-meter hurdles (51.64) and the 100-meter hurdles (17.35). She also assisted on two winning relay teams

In the sprints, junior Marlaya McCoy took first in the 100-meter dash (13.52) and the 200-meter dash (28.1). Tatum Gorney was another multi-winner, taking the top spot in the long jump (14-8) and the pole vault (7-6).

Meadville swept the throwing events, led by Alivia Gomora, Payton Costello and Gianna Aravjo. Gomora won the javelin (85-1.5), Costello the discus (105-11) and Aravjo the shot put (30-8).

"Our girls throwing squad had a really strong performance today with a lot of first placers and a lot of points," assistant coach Andy Herbstritt said.

Also adding wins was Savannah Runyan in the 400-meter run (1:09.88) and Maria Megill-Herrera in the 3,200-meter run (13:21.58). Emiley Schnauber took the top spot in the triple jump (30-0).

The girls team moved to 2-0 on the season with the win.

Meadville's boys advanced to 1-1 with their 79-62 win.

"The boys team, they won by not as big of a lead, but we had some standouts," Lynn said. "Nic (Williams) and Jordan (Lawrence) did really well."

Williams, a senior, won the 100 (11.49), the 200 (22.76), as well as helped the 4x100 and 4x400 relays win gold. His 200 time qualified him for districts and set a personal record.

"I tried to tell everyone if you're gonna PR, today's the day," Williams said. "I had that on my mind all day. Listening to music, zoning in and constantly thinking about a PR and I hit a PR today. It was good."

Lawrence won the triple jump (39-2), placed second in the 200 (24.01) and helped two relay teams win. Another multi-winner was Max Dillaman. The senior won the 1,600 (4:42.02) by less than half of a second and contributed on the 800 relay.

In the throws, senior Tate Reichel won the javelin (140-8). The Bulldogs took both seconds and thirds in the shot and discus.

"Although our boys only got one first place they got a lot of points with seconds and thirds. They contributed a lot of points to the team. Really awesome effort,"H erbstritt said. "Overall the boys' performances this week was an improvement over their performance last week at Oil City."

The Meadville track and field team will compete next on April 26 at the McDowell Invitational.

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.