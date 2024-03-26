Bulldogs stomp Tigers in doubleheader

Mar. 26—THOMASVILLE — Thomasville faced off against Carver on Monday for their second region doubleheader. The Bulldogs continued their dominance of Region 1-3A as they routed Carver, outscoring the Tigers 29-1 in just nine innings of baseball.

It took an inning, but the Bulldogs got off to a raucous start in game one. Thomasville scored four in the second inning and seven in the third to quickly build an 11-run lead. The game was called in the fifth inning after Thomasville went ahead by 13.

The Bulldogs had six different batters with multiple hits in the game, including Jadon Lirette and Jad Doane, who each had three hits on the day. Tyler Lee led the team with three RBI's on two hits.

Jay Harrison and Lirette took the mound for the Bulldogs in game one and combined for a no-hitter. Harrison was on fire as he toed the rubber, pitching three full innings and recording seven strikeouts.

Game two was no better for the Tigers as Thomasville continued its dominance. Picking up right where they left off, the Bulldogs posted eight runs in the first inning and went on to score eight more. The game was called after just four innings as the Bulldogs led 16-1.

Doane led the team in hits with another three in the game to give him six on the day. David Chastain was able to knock in a team-high three RBI's on his single hit of the game.

Thomasville cycled through a few pitchers as Cruz McCall, Ethan Barrett and Jad Doane all toed the rubber for the Bulldogs. They combined for eight K's, allowing just two hits and one run in the game.

After the doubleheader win over Carver, the Bulldogs are 4-0 in the region. Thomasville has cruised through region play as they have outscored their opponents 59-1 with three shutouts in their four region contests.

Thomasville now sits at 9-7 overall and have won five of their last seven games, signaling a resurgence for the Bulldogs after a rough start to the season. Thomasville's next region matchup will take place at home on March 29 as the Bulldogs take on Columbus in a doubleheader that will surely be a battle for first place in the region.