Bulldogs stage late-game rally to advance to title game

May 17—RAYTOWN, Mo. — The second-seeded Carl Junction Bulldogs' baseball team staged a late-game rally, scoring 10 runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Warrensburg Tigers 11-4 in their Class 5 District 7 semifinal Thursday at Raytown South High School.

Third-seeded Warrensburg (13-13) got on the board in the top of the first inning when Charles Morgan scored on an Elijah Anderson line-drive single to center field.

The Tigers extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the third inning off a Morgan sacrifice fly that plated Christopher Carter.

The Bulldogs (18-16) logged their first hit of the game in the bottom of the third, when Cooper Vediz drove home Brayden Larery with a single to center field that pulled CJ to within a run at 2-1.

That score held until the top of the fifth, when Warrensburg's Morgan scored on an Aedan McCracken line-drive double to left field. Benjamin Florida made it a 4-1 game after stealing home.

The Bulldog bats heated up with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Larery hit a line drive that scored Brody Pant. Down 4-2, CJ leveled the game at 4-4 when Braxten Jones drove home Aidan Streight and Larery scooted home on an error.

The Bulldogs took their first lead of the game at 5-4 when Caleb Barnard scored on a Craig Hayes single to left field. They extended their lead to 7-4 on a Pant single that plated Cody Hollingswoth and Hayes.

The lead swelled to 10-4 when Deacon Endicott smacked a double to center field that scored Vediz, Pant and Wyatt McAfee. Endicott made it 11-4 when he crossed the plate on a passed ball.

Carl Junction's Endicott gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings of work. Larery logged the win for CJ after pitching three innings of relief, giving up two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Tiger starter Braiden Schmitt gave up seven runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Endicott led CJ at the plate, finishing 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Pant was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Warrensburg's Morgan was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs.

The Bulldogs will face their rival and top-seeded Webb City for the district title at 5 p.m. Monday at a site to be determined.