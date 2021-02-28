Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

  • Butler guard Bo Hodges (1) drives on Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/6

    Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

    Butler guard Bo Hodges (1) drives on Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) looks to shoot over Butler guard Bo Hodges (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    2/6

    Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

    Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) looks to shoot over Butler guard Bo Hodges (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Butler head coach LaVall Jordan talks with forward Bryce Nze (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/6

    Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

    Butler head coach LaVall Jordan talks with forward Bryce Nze (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) shoots over Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    4/6

    Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

    Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) shoots over Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) gos up for a rebound with Butler guard Myles Tate (12) and forward Bryce Nze (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/6

    Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

    Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) gos up for a rebound with Butler guard Myles Tate (12) and forward Bryce Nze (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) looks to shoot under Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    6/6

    Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

    Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) looks to shoot under Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Butler guard Bo Hodges (1) drives on Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) looks to shoot over Butler guard Bo Hodges (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Butler head coach LaVall Jordan talks with forward Bryce Nze (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) shoots over Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) gos up for a rebound with Butler guard Myles Tate (12) and forward Bryce Nze (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) looks to shoot under Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
·3 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 on Sunday to lead Butler to a 73-61 victory over No. 8 Villanova, which became the sixth top-15 team to lose this weekend.

The Bulldogs (9-13, 8-11 Big East) have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Villanova (15-4, 10-3), which had won 13 of its previous 15 and was favored by 10 1/2 points. Collin Gillespie had 14 points for the Wildcats, who followed losses on Saturday by No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Creighton and No. 14 Texas.

Butler swung the game with defense, limiting the Wildcats to one basket during the final seven minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs took full advantage with a 16-3 run to take a 31-20 lead. They never trailed again.

Villanova charged back early in the second half, cutting a 42-28 deficit in half with a 7-0 flurry that forced Butler to call timeout. The Wildcats got as close as 42-37 with 14:14 to go, but Bolden stopped the run with a 3-pointer, Bryce Golden made three straight baskets for the Bulldogs and Bo Hodges closed out a 12-2 spurt with another 3 that gave Butler a 54-39 lead with 10:40 left.

The Wildcats closed to 57-50 with 6:13 remaining, but Harris and Bolden answered with back-to-back 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The loss won't end the Wildcats' streak of 30 consecutive weeks in the Top 25. It could, however, impact their conference title hopes and perhaps a shot at earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Clearly, Villanova wasn't itself during the first half - shooting 28% from the field, grabbing just one offensive rebound and giving up 34 points.

Butler: This has been largely a lost season for the Bulldogs. They struggled to find consistency between a rash of injuries and six postponed games. But the Bulldogs produced two solid performances this week by beating Seton Hall and now Villanova. If they keep it up, they could make a run in the Big East tournament.

TWO MEN OUT

The Bulldogs seem to have been playing short-handed all season and Sunday was no exception. Starting guard Aaron Thompson missed the game with shoulder and thumb injures and forward Christian David sat out with a knee injury. Thompson and David were two of the seniors honored with highlight packages that played on the scoreboard during timeouts in what could be their final home game.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts No. 13 Creighton on Wednesday, a game that could determine the league's regular-season champ.

Butler: Takes another extended break before closing the regular season Saturday at No. 13 Creighton.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • 1 killed after house fire intentionally set in west Charlotte, firefighters say

    One firefighter treated for an injury and released from a local hospital.

  • Kyle Allen is back to throwing the football

    Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen continues to make progress in his return from the fractured ankle that ended his 2020 season. Allen posted a video to his Instagram story that shows him throwing a football on the beach. That comes a few weeks after Allen said he thought he was a couple of months [more]

  • Freiburg pile misery on Leverkusen as crisis-club Schalke perform mass clear out

    Bayer Leverkusen's miserable run of form continued Sunday as they fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat to Freiburg thanks to a brilliant second-half performance from Lucas Hoeler.

  • UN agency says at least 18 dead as Myanmar police ramp up use of force on protesters after military coup

    “Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds," the U.N. Human Rights Office said.

  • Deadliest day of Myanmar protests as police open fire

    The UN rights office says it has credible information that at least 18 people have been killed in Sunday's crackdown on protesters in Myanmar as it strongly condemned the violence.

  • "Greasy cheese and candy": What Des Moines' infamous Froot Loops pizza actually tastes like

    People like to make unoriginal jabs about our corn, but sometimes, we deserve to be made fun of. Exhibit A: Froot Loops Pizza.The backdrop: It started when Fong's Pizza, known for its creative concoctions, announced on Facebook that it was launching breakfast items, including "The Loopy Fruit Pizza."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFor $20, you can purchase a 16" pizza, topped with cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, vanilla icing and Froot Loops at Fong's on Forest.The Register tweeted a picture of the pizza in all its glory, and it was absolutely ratioed.Because I can't help myself, yes, I tried it. My take:The moment I welcomed the pizza box into my car, the familiar aromatics of greasy cardboard filled the vehicle, but dare I say — there was a fruity scent as well.In the first bite, there was a crunch from the cracker-thin crust and a tangy-dairy taste from the mozzarella.Then I reached the Froot Loops.They had a strangely nostalgic taste and texture. The colorful cereal bits were slightly moist, like a bowl of cereal that's been sitting out.The colors bled similarly to the colorful milk you drank as a kid, but well ... it was rainbow-blotched cheese instead.As a fan of "The Princess Diaries," I definitely tried M&M's on pizza growing up. This tasted exactly like that — greasy cheese and candy.The conclusion: This is literally just cheese pizza and Froot Loops.It's a result of Instagram's influence on our culinary cuisines, so I'm happy to stick with my Fong's fave: Crab Rangoon.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sheffield United vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight

    Follow all the action live from Bramall Lane

  • Basketball: USC drops second straight as offense goes flat at Utah

    Entering this week, USC was in control of its path to the program's first Pac-12 regular-season championship since the 1984-85 season. In fact, that potential got even a further boost Monday when the Trojans rolled to a dominant win over Oregon. No. 19-ranked USC has now lost back-to-back games for the first time all season -- both by double digits -- after taking a 71-61 defeat on the road at Utah on Saturday.

  • West Virginia basketball gets defensive against Kansas State

    This West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team has showcased a lot of ways to win basketball games since the calendar flipped into the New Year. The Mountaineers were in dogfight at halftime leading only 26-22 after struggling to find their mark on the offensive end shooting only 33-percent with 9 turnovers. West Virginia allowed only 21 points over those final 20-minutes and held the Wildcats to 28-percent from the field as players were active and engaged.

  • Flytipper caught and fined after leaving documents with his name and address in pile of rubbish

    Abishek Ravindran-Vaidyaingham, 36, dumped a mound of rubbish in Little Stoke, Gloucestershire, in February last year.

  • First six cases of ‘concerning’ Brazil Covid variant detected in UK

    Three cases of new variant identified in England and three in Scotland

  • Democrats call for attorney general to investigate sexual harassment claims against Cuomo

    Congressional Democrats call on Letitia James to investigate after second woman, Charlotte Bennett, comes forward with allegations New York governor Andrew Cuomo has denied all the allegations. Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images Congressional Democrats on Sunday called for the New York attorney general to investigate a second woman’s allegations of sexual harassment against the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, while the leader of the state’s ethics panel demanded his resignation. Calls from several leading Democrats came after Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health policy adviser to Cuomo until November, told The New York Times on Saturday that he had harassed her last spring, during the height of New York’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic. She said he asked her inappropriate questions about her personal life, which she believed were sexual overtures. Earlier this week another former aide, Lindsey Boylan described numerous past incidents with Cuomo, including an alleged unsolicited kiss in his Manhattan office, in an online essay, following initial allegations she made last December. Cuomo has denied all the allegations, and on Sunday his office asked Letitia James, the New York attorney general, and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of New York’s court of appeals, to select an “independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation” to investigate. James said on Twitter: “Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary.” Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2021 She added: “Given state law, this can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office and must include subpoena power. I urge the governor to make this referral immediately.” The move came just hours after Democrats in Congress called on James to lead the investigation. It was a significant step from Cuomo’s earlier position of asking a former federal judge, Barbara Jones, to lead an “outside review”. The examination should be done “in a manner beyond reproach”, Cuomo’s office stated, adding it wanted to avoid “even the perception of a lack of independence or interference of politics”. Mazie Hirono, Democratic senator of Hawaii, said claims of such “reprehensible, inexcusable behaviour” by figures such as Cuomo needed exploring. “It seems to me that the New York attorney general would be the independent entity to conduct such an investigation,” she told ABC’s This Week, adding that it took “great courage” for women to come forward. And Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Boylan and Bennett’s “detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read”. Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read.There must be an independent investigation - not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021 “There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Alessandra Biaggi, the Democratic chair of the state senate’s ethics and internal governance committee, called for Cuomo’s resignation, calling the allegations “the epitome of a hostile workplace environment” and accusing the governor of “a clear pattern of abuse and manipulation”. New York City’s mayor and Cuomo’s Democratic political rival, Bill de Blasio, also weighed in, calling for two independent investigations, one over the sexual misconduct allegations, and another into claims the Cuomo administration withheld information about the extent of Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. “New Yorkers have seen detailed, documented accounts of sexual harassment, multiple instances of intimidation, and the admitted withholding of information on the deaths of over 15,000 people,” De Blasio said. The twin scandals are placing Cuomo’s personal conduct under a harsh new spotlight despite his once-vaunted record in battling Covid-19 in New York. He faces an investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors, and his own party wants to take away the emergency powers they granted him during the pandemic. Bennett told the New York Times that she’d informed Cuomo’s chief of staff, Jill DesRosiers, about a particularly disturbing interaction with the governor less than a week after it occurred. She said she was transferred to another job on the opposite side of the state Capitol, in Albany, upstate New York. At the end of June she also gave a statement to a special counsel for Cuomo. The governor’s special counsel, Beth Garvey, acknowledged that the complaint had been made and that Bennett had been transferred to a position in which she had already been interested. Garvey said in a statement that Bennett’s allegations “did not include a claim of physical contact or inappropriate sexual conduct” and Bennett “was consulted regarding the resolution, and expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the way in which it was handled”. “The determination reached based on the information Ms Bennett provided was that no further action was required, which was consistent with Ms Bennett’s wishes,” Garvey said. Bennett told the newspaper she decided not to push for any further action by the administration. She said she liked her new job and “wanted to move on”.

  • Hornets will be hurting for players, particularly starters, against Kings on Sunday

    Three starters are either doubtful or out already in Sacramento

  • Lions show off the deep coaching staff full of former NFL players

    The new Lions coaching staff features several former NFL players

  • Virginia is first Southern state to vote to legalize recreational marijuana use in nod to racial justice. Critics say the bill falls short.

    Virginia is poised to become the first Southern state to legalize marijuana after lawmakers approved a bill to permit possession in 2024.

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • Lakeland Magic vs. Delaware Blue Coats - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Lakeland Magic vs. Delaware Blue Coats, 02/26/2021

  • Devin Booker replacing injured Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

    Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.

  • Jamal Murray admits he blew 4-on-1 in final seconds of Nuggets' wild loss

    The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.

  • Football schools? Ohio State, Alabama thriving in hoops, too

    Ohio State and Alabama competing for a national championship is hardly an unusual occurrence for either school. Six weeks after the Crimson Tide's national championship game win over the Buckeyes, it just so happens that the two schools have a pair of the nation's best basketball teams. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama are hardly playing the part of sidekicks to football.