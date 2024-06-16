Bulldogs seek PIAA championship today at State College

Meadville’s boys volleyball program is searching for its third PIAA championship today. Meadville (20-0) will play Manheim Central (20-1) at Penn State University’s Recreation Hall at 11 a.m. in the PIAA Class 2A title match.

The Bulldogs won state titles in 1962 and 2019 and were runner-ups in 1962, 1965, 2010, 2021 and 2022. Today is Meadville’s fourth state title appearance in the past five seasons. The Bulldogs defeated York Suburban in 2019, but lost to Lower Dauphin in 2021 and 22. Meadville defeated Lower Dauphin last weekend in the state quarterfinal round.

Manheim Central returns two players from last year’s Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team. Dylan Musser is a junior setter and Jacob Moyer is a senior outside hitter. Musser was a second-team selection and Moyer was an honorable mention.

Manheim Central beat undefeated Exeter in the semifinals 3-2. In the win, Moyer had 10 kills while Regan Miller and Landon Mattiace had 17 and 11, respectively, according to Lancasteronline.com.

“They obviously are a well disciplined team and tough mentally to come out on top in that type of match. They didn’t lose many or anyone from last year when they fell to Mercyhurst Prep,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “They ball handle really well and don’t make a lot of mistakes. It looks like in the match against Exeter they blocked well and are tough at the service line.”

Meadville beat previously undefeated Mars 3-1 on Tuesday in the semifinals. Luc Soerensen led the offense with 15 kills. Parker Gosnell and Tymir Phillips added 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Jack Brown dished 40 assists and Luca White had 12 digs.

“We are going to have to remain efficient in the side out game and that starts with passing the ball well,” Bancroft said. “We need everyone to be involved offensively and keep our composure through the entire match.”

Meadville was ranked at No. 3 in the latest poll from the PVCA. Mars was No. 4 and Lower Dauphin was No. 5, both of which the Bulldogs defeated over the past week. Manheim Central is No. 2 and Exeter was the top ranked team.