Bulldogs’ running back Sherrod eager for 2024 opener

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State senior running back Malik Sherrod is gearing up for the 2024 season. Sherrod is the leader in the Bulldogs’ backfield and preparing for his final season at Fresno State.

The Bulldogs open up the 2024 slate on the road at the reigning National Champions, Michigan. The ‘Dogs will face the Wolverines on August 31 in Ann Arbor.

“Just have to play the game we play and we’ll be fine. We’re going into a big venue. The majority of guys on our team probably haven’t played in a venue like that before but its nothing. We just have to go there and paly ball. The noise, crowd, championship… that’s just extra” said Sherrod.

