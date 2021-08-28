Bulldogs ride big plays to win over Urchins

Aug. 28—NEW ALBANY — New Albany took advantage of the big play often as the Bulldogs beat East Union 41-0 Friday night in the renewal of the EUNA Cup rivalry. Three of the Bulldogs' touchdowns covered over 40 yards.

"I think our defense played lights-out all night, we had 11 guys flying around the football," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "They were throwing their bodies around, trying to hit people."

Neither team was able to establish much offensively for the first 15 minutes, but Joe Mathis hit Elijah Fleming with a 68-yard touchdown with 8:58 left in the first half to spark the Bulldog offense. Wright Miskelly added the PAT.

Cameron Knox broke loose into the Urchin secondary with a 46-yard run to set up CJ Hill's 2-yard touchdown with 4:47 left and the Bulldogs took a 15-0 lead into the half.

Knox had another big run in the third quarter as he raced 37 yards and set up another Hill touchdown of seven yards to increase the lead to 21-0.

The Mathis-to-Fleming connection worked again for a 56-yard TD with 49 seconds left in the third quarter and New Albany led 28-0 after three quarters of play.

Kaleum Shaw scored on another big play as he covered 41 yards for another score with 10:03 left.

Kody Atkinson added the final touchdown with a 5-yard run.

"Our offense started clicking and I thought our offensive line got better during the second half," Stubblefield said. "We had two big throws and catches, the first was a great ball, all Elijah had to do was catch the ball and run.

"The second one, he went up and made the play, snagged on a guy and made a tremendous play. Two really good plays by our quarterback Joe and Elijah."

Extra Points

Turning Point: New Albany scored two touchdowns in just over four minutes in the second quarter to break a scoreless tie and East Union could never recover.

Story continues

Point Men: Bulldog quarterback Joe Mathis and Elijah Fleming hooked up for two huge TD pass plays of 68 and 56 yards.

Talking Point: "You can't give up big plays and we did. We just gave up too many big plays." — East Union coach Todd Lott

Notes

—CJ Hill scored two rushing touchdowns of 7 and 2 yards.

—Joe Mathis was 7 of 9 passing for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns.

—New Albany travels to Itawamba AHS next week while East Union hosts Heritage Academy.

