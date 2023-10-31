Bulldogs ranked No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings for 2023-24 season
The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Ranking of the 2023-24 season.
The Ohio State Buckeyes were ranked No. 1 after two wins over top 15 teams in the season.
The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs team dominated the Florida Gators in Jacksonville on Saturday, winning 43-20.
The Bulldogs were able to survive not having star tight end Brock Bowers healthy for Saturday’s matchup.
Next up, the Bulldogs will host No. 16 Missouri next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Michigan is at No. 3 and Florida State is at No. 4.
College Football Playoff rankings
1. Ohio State (8-0)
2. Georgia (8-0)
3. Michigan (8-0)
4. Florida State (8-0)
5. Washington (8-0)
6. Oregon (7-1)
7. Texas (7-1)
8. Alabama (7-1)
9. Oklahoma (7-1)
10. Ole Miss (7-1)
11. Penn State (7-1)
12. Missouri (7-1)
13. Louisville (7-1)
14. LSU (6-2)
15. Notre Dame (7-2)
16. Oregon State (6-2)
17. Tennessee (6-2)
18. Utah (6-2)
19. UCLA (6-2)
20. USC (7-2)
21. Kansas (6-2)
22. Oklahoma State (6-2)
23. Kansas State (6-2)
24. Tulane (7-1)
25. Air Force (8-0)
