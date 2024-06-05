Bulldogs prepared for state playoff tournament

The Meadville boys volleyball team will begin its state playoff campaign today at 6 p.m. at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.

Meadville (17-0), the District 10 champions, will battle Armstrong (10-9), the runner-up from District 7.

“They’re a nice team. We’ve played some of them in club before so they’re not completely new to us,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “They’re a good team and we have to be prepared and come out and play like we did in the district championship.”

Armstrong is led by Nathan Rosenberger, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter. Rosenberger was selected to the all-section team in the WPIAL.

Meadville was ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 2A in the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Armstrong was unranked.

Meadville’s offense is ran through Jack Brown, a senior and Mount Union commit. Outside hitter Luc Soerensen, Parker Gosnell and Max Decker are lethal while Tymir Phillips, Kellen Ball and Ben Fiely can hammer the ball in the middle. Jacob Graham and Luca White lead the defense in the backcourt.

The winner of today’s game will play either Obama Academy or Lower Dauphin in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Lower Dauphin has won three straight PIAA titles. The first two were against Meadville while last year Lower Dauphin defeated Cochranton.