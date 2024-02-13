Bulldogs' Ponder takes bronze at State Championships

Feb. 13—THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Bulldogs secured another successful outing on the state level as senior swimmer Makenna Ponder took bronze in the 100 meter breaststroke at the state meet in Atlanta.

"She came in with just a positive attitude at the meet and she knew it was going to be her last race as a senior and she's been swimming since she was eight or nine years old," said Thomasville swim coach Margaret Davis. "She's always put a lot of pressure on herself, because she cares so much about the sport and I think, it being her last one, she just was able to take that pressure off and just do it for her knowing that it was her last time being able to swim. I think she wanted it to really be something that she could leave the sport being proud of."

It was Ponder's last race as a Bulldog and she certainly made it count. Not only did she take home the bronze medal, Ponder also set a new school record in the 100 breaststroke. She finished the race with a time of 1:10.70, breaking the old record by a remarkable three seconds.

Ponder has had a fantastic high school career in the pool. In all four years of swimming, she has made state every time. She has won countless events and will leave some large shoes to fill.

"I think that sets a big goal for some of the middle schoolers to come up with and some of the freshmen and sophomores," Davis said. "I think it's a really good thing for our younger swimmers to look at and for them to set goals."

Davis hopes that Ponder's success in the pool will bring more interest to the sport of swimming. Thomasville's current group of competitors is rather small and the hope is that Ponder's triumph will encourage more students to try the sport.

"I'm hoping that her succeeding at state will get more people interested in joining the team," Davis said. "That's something that we would really love is to grow the team and the passion for the sport."

In honor of her performance, Ponder will be throwing out the first pitch as Thomasville baseball's home opener this Friday against Cairo.