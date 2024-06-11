Bulldogs overpower Falcons, move on to state semifinals

LORETTO — The Meadville boys volleyball team proved an old adage in sports to be true once again: it’s hard to beat the same team three times.

The Bulldogs defeated Lower Dauphin 3-1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18) on Saturday at St. Francis University in the PIAA quarterfinal round. Lower Dauphin was the three-time defending PIAA champion, having beaten Meadville in 2021 and 2022.

The match was played methodically by both teams, as making small mistakes could have a huge impact on the game. The Falcons and Bulldogs traded points back and forth, each team serving once, scoring and then losing the ball on the next serve. Late in the first set, Lower Dauphin found a few points in a row, putting them ahead of Meadville. The Bulldogs were unable to close the lead, giving the Falcons the first set.

“We started off a little slow,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “They’re well coached and they pushed us to the limit. But, we responded well and came out on top.”

In the second set, things turned around for Meadville. The start of the second set was similar to the first, but the Meadville offense found a run, going up 20-16, forcing Lower Dauphin to use two time outs. The Bulldogs kept that flow on offense and took the set to even the score.

“That first set was first-match jitters,” Luc Soerensen said. “First time being away from home in the playoffs. So we just had to adjust to the environment and we got right to it in the rest of the sets.”

The Meadville offense continued its groove in the third set, staying ahead of the pace of the game. The Bulldogs were up 17-9 before Lower Dauphin started to limit mental mistakes, pushing the score to 19-15. The Bulldogs stayed in it, and closed out the set soon after.

“My main thing is to get the team fired up,” senior Jack Brown said. “When the younger guys are fired up too, I think that also starts off a lot of the energy of the whole team. We all feed off of each other to get our heads in the game.”

Soerensen, Tymir Phillips and Parker Gosnell led the Bulldogs’ electric attack. Soerensen led the team in kills with 19, with Phillips and Gosnell adding 10 each. Brown tallied 37 assists as the primary setter on offense.

Gosnell led the team in digs with eight. Soerensen was right behind him with seven.

“That was because of defense,” said Bancroft. “We had a lot of touches in the first half, but not a lot of them were good touches. That made it hard to score off of a defensive dig and you need to score when serving to win at this level. But, we started getting more touches at the net and that translated to our offense.”

The Bulldogs stood tall on defense in the final set, allowing them to get back in the groove on offense. The lead was too big for the Falcons to overcome and Meadville found the final points needed to send the reigning state champions home.

“At this level, we can’t make mistakes,” said Bancroft. “You have to keep them off balance and out of scheme. That means not serving as aggressively and not always going up to try and bounce the ball but putting it to the corner instead. You have to do anything you can to give yourself an edge.”

The Bulldogs did just that, making smart and calculated plays with the ball on their end to force mental mistakes from Lower Dauphin.

“This year, we beat them and that feels amazing,” Brown said. “This was actually the first time I’ve played them, but it felt really good to avenge my upperclassman from when I was a freshman and sophomore.

“They were happy to see the smilies on our faces and we were happy to see them smiling back. We got that win for them.”

Meadville (19-0) advances to face Mars (22-0) in the PIAA semifinals on Tuesday at Shenango High School at 6 p.m. Mars advanced after defeating West Shamokin 3-0. The Fightin’ Planets defeated Saegertown 3-0 in the first round.

“We are going to have to get them out of system,” Bancroft said. “They’re an athletic team, they got a big middle that bounces the ball, they have an outside hitter who is really dynamic and hits the ball everywhere. They pass the ball well too. So we have to get them out of system and keep focused on defense when they are in system.”