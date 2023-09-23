Bulldogs look to regroup after open week

Sep. 23—NEW WAVERLY — With a bye week right before district play, New Waverly football has an opportunity to work out the kinks as they have opened the season with an 0-4 record.

The Bulldogs underwent a complete overhaul over the summer months and have faced adversity as they have already made a quarterback change, but they have also seen a flux in most positions too.

New Waverly's non-district was set to test them and it did. The four teams they played have a combined 13-3 record after the first four games.

"Two years ago I knew this schedule would be tough the second year," New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. "We revamped nearly everything and we are trying to do what the kids do best. We moved positions and I think next week in District the fans will see something special. I think we will put it all together. This is the first time I've appreciated a non-district schedule."

New Waverly has had to work several things out and changing positions was the quarterback. The Dogs started the season with junior Devon Wilson but shifted to junior Cade Garrett in the non-district slate.

Doing so allowed the Dogs to see how other positions could change. Paired with the rotation of Garrett and Wilson has seen a trio of guys in the backfield.

New Waverly has turned to junior Hunter Henry, senior Noah Vick and sophomore Travia Davis II. The Bulldogs have also moved senior Houston Forester from the offensive line to a pass-catching tight end and it has opened up the offense.

"Now we have Hunter, Noah Vick and Jackson, Trae Davis. A lot of these young kids have emerged that we hadn't seen at a high level yet," Schaub said. "There will be new kids doing new things. We've thrown them a bone and they seem to be doing well."

The first two games saw struggles for the Bulldogs in scoring. In the first eight quarters, the Dogs saw one touchdown that came in the closing minutes of the game against Shepherd. But things started to click and has scored three touchdowns in the last eight quarters.

Now with a week of no games and the ability to practice and get better, Schaub expects the offense to take off from this point. It also gives new offensive coordinator Easton Droddy another week to teach the offense before the actual season starts.

"Nobody in the backfield had ever played together on the varsity level," Schaub said. "They were understanding each other and the terminology. Our quarterbacks understand that things are different on varsity and I've seen them grow up in the past month. You have to be a man in district play. I think we are all ready for the challenge."

Defense for the Bulldogs has seen its fair share of blows as they have allowed 127 points in the first four games. But losing both athletic corners and a defensive end up front, the Bulldogs are still looking to replace them.

Like the offense, New Waverly has a new defensive coordinator in Chad Miller. With a team that didn't have much experience, they had to grow up quickly and prepare for battle. But with the offense struggling to stay on the field, the defense is getting worn out and on the field.

"I love how aggressive the defense is. I think we are sound. The best defense is a good offense and I know that is vice versa for the offense," Schaub said. "I think if we score and keep our defense fresh, I think they can play with anybody."

Now, the Bulldogs have the opportunity to get better and rest up. Through four weeks of play, the Dogs were beaten up. With an already small roster for playing in 3A, DII, the Dogs need to make sure everybody is healthy.

"To me, there is no better time to have a bye-week than right now. We have been banged up and recharging our batteries. Going into District Fresh is huge for us," Schaub said.

New Waverly will finish this week but will still have a tall task ahead. With New Waverly dropping back to a 0-0 record, their district has two teams that finished undefeated. Newton and Anderson-Shiro have a 6-0 record between the two as the Fighting Owls are 4-0 and the Eagles are 2-0 after two cancellations.

Warren comes in 3-1, Kountze and Hemphill come in 2-2 and New Waverly and Trinity are the only winless squads.

New Waverly will kick off the district slate at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 when the Dogs travel to Warren for their opening game. The Warriors matched up against Newton on Friday, Sept. 22.