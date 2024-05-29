Bulldogs knock off Pirates for sectional title

May 28—LAWRENCEBURG — Batesville's Chris Lewis pounded out four hits with four RBIs and the Bulldogs' pitchers allowed no earned runs in the sectional final against Greensburg. The end result, a 6-2 Batesville win to claim the sectional championship Monday.

Batesville advances to the regional to face No. 5 Silver Creek.

The Pirates opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Caleb Greiwe led off with a single to center field. With two outs and the bases empty, Leland Workman was hit by a pitch. Workman went to second on a passed ball and Justin Adkins drove him in with a single.

Batesville answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Lewis singled to left field and moved to second on a ground out. With two outs, Jack Grunkemeyer singled to score Lewis and tie the game at 1-1.

A walk to Jacoby Miller was all for the Pirates in the second inning.

Batesville put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the second. With two outs, a Greensburg error allowed Alex Krekeler to reach. Carter Bohman followed with a single. Lewis drove in both base runners with a triple to right field. After two innings, Batesville led 3-1.

In the top of the third for Greensburg, Greiwe led the inning off with a single. Cy Miller followed with a single, but the next three Pirates were retired to end the threat.

The Pirates cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth. Gavin Owens doubled to get things started. Owens went to third on a passed ball. Courtesy runner Ian Dickson scored on a Batesville error to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Bulldogs got some breathing room in the bottom of the fourth inning. Drake opened the inning with a single. Krekeler reached on an error and pinch runner Noah Weigel advance to second base. Bohman's bunt single loaded the bases. Lewis followed with a single to score Weigel and Krekeler and give the Bulldogs a 5-2 lead.

Batesville's final run came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Grunkemeyer singled and Brayden Maple doubled to score Grunkemeyer to make the final 6-2.

Lewis got the win on the mound for Batesville. Lewis pitched two innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits while striking out three. Bohman pitched two innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one. Grunkemeyer pitched three innings, allowing one hit.

Offensively for Batesville, Bohman had three singles and Grunkemeyer had two singles. Maple had a double and Drake a single.

Lance Coy suffered the loss on the hill for the Pirates. Coy pitched four innings, allowing five runs (none earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out four. Greiwe pitched one inning, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out one. Owens pitched one inning, allowing two hits with two strike outs.

Greiwe had two singles for the Pirates. Owens added a double. Adkins (RBI), Coy and Cy Miller all had a single.

