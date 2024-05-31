Will Bulldogs join elite company? Will Royals don a crown?

May 31—Sixth-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan will have a chance to join some elite company.

The Bulldogs beat fifth-seeded Reinhardt Eagles 3-2 in 11 innings after a walk-off single by junior Kruise Newman on Thursday at Harris Field. The win puts Tennessee Wesleyan in the Avista NAIA World Series championship game against the No. 4 Hope International Royals at 6:35 p.m. today.

Bulldogs coach Billy Berry, and the program as a whole, will have an opportunity to make a bit of history should they earn the coveted red banner.

Five coaches — Ed Cheff (16 national titles), Gordie Gillespie (4), Gil Stafford (3), Jeremiah Robbins (3) and Woody Hunt (3) — have won three or more Series championships. Lewis-Clark State (19), Grand Canyon (4), Cumberland (3) and Lewis (3) are the only programs with three or more titles.

Berry and Tennessee Wesleyan would join both categories with a win today.

"I know who (those coaches) are too," Berry said. "And let me tell you, that's rare air. And for me to be 49 years old and even be in the conversation for something like that, it's probably the biggest honor I could have. Because I know who those men are. And I know what they meant to our sport and I know what they meant to our level. So, regardless of what happens (tonight), just to be mentioned in a sentence with those men's names, means everything."

The Bulldogs coming into the Series were the lowest-ranked of the "blue blood" programs. Tennessee Wesleyan, No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett, No. 1 Southeastern and No. 7 William Carey were the former champs in the field.

The Bulldogs were ranked sixth in the preseason top 25 coaches poll. One month into the year, they were 9-9 after being swept against the same Eagles team they walked off on Tuesday and dropped to as low as No. 22 in the poll.

"I think the biggest thing is we knew what we had all along," Berry said. "We knew what we had all year. And we would show flashes of it, then we would kind of back up a little bit. Then we would show flashes of it and then we'd back up. But we knew what we had, and they just picked the right time to start playing. ... It's just a group that's decided it doesn't want to go home yet."

On the opposite side of the coin is Hope International, which will be hoping to earn its first red banner. The Royals made the championship game after winning four straight elimination games and earning a bye in just their second Series appearance in program history.

Hope International went 0-2 in its first appearance in 2017.

"Larry (Mahoney's) team is hot as a firecracker right now," Berry said. "We got to go back to the hotel and we got to get to work and we got to figure out how to not give up a bunch of hits. Because I'm telling you right now, they're swinging it really well. They got the JJ (Cruz) kid and he's one of the best players in the tournament right now. They got a day off but we're there and he's there and I think it's going to be another great game like it was (Thursday)."

Today at 6:35 p.m. at Harris Field: The Bulldogs, looking to join an elite club of three-time champions, vs. the Royals, a team looking for a crown befitting its name.

Let the game begin.

