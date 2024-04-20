Bulldogs Hang Tough, but Willard Pulls Away Late to Win, 7-0

CARL JUNCTION, MO — The Carl Junction Bulldogs hosted the Willard Tigers for a COC matchup earlier this afternoon.

After only holding the Tigers to one run through four innings, Willard scores three runs in the 5th and three in the 6th to pull away to win this one, 7-0 over Carl Junction.

CJ falls to 12-11 on the year. They will be back in action tomorrow when they travel down to Springfield to take on Springfield Catholic at 12:30 p.m. where the game will be played at Glendale High School.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.