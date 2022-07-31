Bulldogs ‘grateful’ for new Georgia OL coach Stacey Searels

According to Georgia offensive linemen, the Bulldogs are in good hands with first-year offensive line coach Stacey Searels.

Searels, who held the same position at UGA from 2007 to 2010, spent the last three seasons under Mack Brown at North Carolina.

The former Auburn All-American offensive lineman takes over in Athens for Matt Luke, who left the Bulldogs to spend more time with his family.

With the offensive line being the backbone of the Bulldogs’ offense, Searels has a tough task to get up to speed with the offense and the talent up front. Something that UGA players believe is no issue with Searels taking over.

Georgia Bulldogs center Sedrick Van Pran

“I like the way that he really breaks down the concepts of the other guys. I think one big thing that can help a lot of the younger guys is understanding why the play is what it is, what it is meant to do to the defense. I think those types of things can really help the younger guys grow into better players,”Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran said at SEC Media Days.” “It was a bit of a shock the first week and a half, just getting used to it. I can say that coach Searels is someone who generally cares about his players and wants the best for you.”

Georgia Bulldogs tackle Chester Adams

Former Georgia lineman Chester Adams, who was coached by Searels at UGA, spoke very highly of his former mentor in March.

“He’s going to speak life into you. He’s going to push you, but he’s also going to teach you while he’s pushing you. He sees potential and he’s going to pull it out of you, and you’re going to have fun doing it,” former Georgia offensive lineman Chester Adams said in March. “If you buy into what he’s teaching you, there’s no secret that everywhere he’s been, the run game has been successful — whether it was at Texas, LSU, Georgia or North Carolina where he just left.” “If you buy into the way he teaches you, you’re going to have success and big success.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire