Bulldogs fall 2-1 to Madison County

Apr. 16—THOMASVILLE — In a game filled with opportunities, Thomasville fell on Monday night to the Cowboys of Madison County out of Florida.

Thomasville's pitching staff was solid on the night. Led by Cruz McCall, who went two full innings with five strikeouts and no runs or hits allowed, the Bulldogs' pitching staff allowed five hits, but rang up 11 Cowboys.

The Bulldogs bats weren't able to do much against Madison County's pitcher, Mason Plain. Plain went seven full innings and allowed just four hits, with six K's.

Thomasville's David Chastain found some success against the Cowboys senior, securing two hits, while Brandon Allen was responsible for the Bulldogs' lone run on a sac-fly.

The fifth inning brought some excitement as the Cowboys threatened to increase their lead. With the bases loaded and one out, the Bulldogs pulled off a remarkable double play with pitcher Ben McDougald getting the force out at home and a quick throw by Allen to first for the double play.

Thomasville found themselves in the same position as the CowboysÆ Bases loaded, one out. But, back-to-back punch-outs retired the side and left the game at 1-0 Madison County.

Madison County went on to win, 2-1. Thomasville now sits at 14-8 on the season with their last pair of games coming up on Thursday, a doubleheader against Crisp County for the region championship.