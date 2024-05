ERIE — The Meadville boys lacrosse team defeated Hickory 16-4 in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals on Wednesday at Dollinger Field.

Robert Mahoney, Gino Giliberto and Ben Hilson each scored multiple goals to lead the way for the Bulldogs.

Meadville will play Cathedral Prep in the District 10 championship next Wednesday at Fairview High School at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs defeated the Ramblers 12-11 earlier this month and lost 7-6 in April.