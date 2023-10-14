Bulldogs take district crown

Oct. 14—MOSCOW — On a night that doubled as homecoming and senior night for the Moscow Bears, a loss to the Sandpoint Bulldogs (that also resulted in an Idaho Class 4A Inland Empire League title) had to feel twice as bad.

Moscow (1-6, 0-1) fell 35-7 to Sandpoint (5-3, 2-0) on Friday at Bear Field. The Bears had several big plays and opportunities to score — something that's become a trend for coach Rob Bafus' squad.

"It seems like we've been saying all year that the score isn't indicative of how the game went," Bafus said. "I'm just super proud of my guys — my coaches, my players, this community. Because we came out here and fought against a team that was supposed to roadhouse us. They whooped Lewiston like Lewiston whooped us. They thought they were going to come down here and absolutely take us to the shed, and they didn't."

Early opportunities

Moscow had a chance to take advantage of an early Sandpoint mistake after the Bulldogs fumbled on their first drive.

The Bears moved the ball 39 yards before stalling and failing to score points. Sandpoint rectified its mistake by going 88 yards (including yards lost via sack) to score the first points of the game with 2:21 left in the opening frame.

Moscow went a grand total of 18 yards on its next three drives and the Bulldogs upped their lead to 21-0 with 3:25 left in the half.

The Bears found the endzone for their only points of the night after Noah Velasco found Connor Isakson for a 39-yard touchdown grab with 14 seconds left in the second quarter.

Sandpoint fumbled for the second time of the night on the ensuing kickoff and Moscow had an opportunity with a short field to cut the score down to one possession, but couldn't take advantage and went into halftime empty-handed.

Late chances

The Bears were able to have several sustained drives in the second half and limit opportunities to the visiting Bulldogs. Moscow had two separate trips to the red zone, one in each quarter, and had several big plays to get them there, one of which was another connection from Velasco to Isakson, a 59-yarder, with just under four minutes left in the game.

Both times Sandpoint stood the home team up and managed to tack on two more scores during the second half for the final tally. The first was a 26-yard score from Bulldogs quarterback Drew Lehman to Max Frank and the second was a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Lehman. Frank finished with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving and Lehman finished with two scores on the ground and the one through the air.

"Hard to go on the road and win," Sandpoint coach Ryan Knowles said. "Especially in conference play. We expected Moscow's best shot today. We're sitting there seven-nothing, 14-nothing, 21-7 at half — I wasn't surprised. On the outside looking in everyone thought this was going to be lopsided, but I knew this wasn't going to be crazy. (Moscow's) well-coached and they got a good program. I was proud our guys stepped up."

One last hurrah

Although the loss to the Bulldogs takes a district title and, effectively, a state playoff berth off the table for the Bears, there's still one more chance to end the season on a high note and send seniors Eby Qualls, Daniel Nierman, Levi Anderson, Cadan Tiegen, Toby Frei, Sam Young, Scotty Needham, Juan Miller, Phillip Windley, Tom Holt, Sam Ausband, Dylan Taylor, Joey Williams, Dom Hutton, Jamaul Brooks, Tim Say and Caleb Andrews out with a win.

Moscow will head to Rathdrum next Friday to take the Lakeland Hawks of Rathdrum in a game that amounts to bragging rights and pride.

"I'm so excited for Lakeland," Bafus said. "I can't wait to watch this film (against Sandpoint), I can't wait to break it down, I can't wait for my coaches meeting on Sunday, I can't wait for practice on Monday and I'll tell you what — Friday's game up at Lakeland, it's going to be different."

Final stats

Isakson finished with 148 yards on six catches — including his 39-yard touchdown grab. Velasco finished with 228 yards passing and one touchdown.

Sandpoint's Frank finished with 64 yards rushing and 151 yards receiving to go with his three touchdowns and Lehman had 194 passing yards to go with his three total touchdowns.

Sandpoint 7 14 7 7—35

Moscow 0 7 0 0— 7

FIRST QUARTER

SANDPOINT — Drew Lehman 1 run (Reid Bradburn kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SANDPOINT — Max Frank 5 run (Bradburn kick)

SANDPOINT — Frank 4 run (Bradburn kick)

MOSCOW — Connor Isakson 39 pass from Noah Velasco (Juan Miller kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SANDPOINT — Frank 26 pass from Lehman (Bradburn kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

SANDPOINT — Lehman 1 run (Bradburn kick

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing — Sandpoint: Drew Lehman 16-19-0—194. Moscow: 16-39-0—228. Rushing — Sandpoint: Kody Brewster 10—73; Ashlei Hawkins 10—69; Max Frank 10—64; Lehmen 6—10; Maverick Gomez 1—0. Moscow: Eby Qualls 7—15; Scotty Needham 2—4; Velasco 2—(-6). Receiving — Sandpoint: Frank 11—151; Jesse Turner 2—21; Connor Hindberg 2—19; Brewster 2—12; Hawkins 1—13; Dallen Williams 1—7. Moscow: Connor Isakson 6—148; Keaton Frei 4—37; Cadan Tiegen 2—22; Sam Young 2—16; Qualls 1—0.

