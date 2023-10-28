The Bulldogs Day of Beck-oning: Mandarin graduate Carson Beck leads a 43-20 rout of the Gators

University of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck of Jacksonville (15) delivers a pass during Saturday's victory over Florida at EverBank Stadium.

Carson Beck made some history and defied a hex on University of Georgia quarterbacks who made their first start against the Florida Gators.

Beck, a Mandarin High graduate, completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday to lead the top-ranked Bulldogs to a 43-20 victory over the Gators in front of 76,251 at EverBank Stadium. It was Georgia's third consecutive victory over the Gators in the annual border rivalry and the sixth in the last seven years under coach Kirby Smart.

Beck threw a TD pass of 41 yards to Ladd McConkey late in the first quarter and Daijun Edwards added two TDs -- giving him four in two games against the Gators -- to give the Bulldogs (8-0) a 26-7 halftime lead.

Beck added a 17-yard score to Dillon Bell in the third quarter to boost Georgia's lead to 36-7.

When Beck took his first snap, he became the first Jacksonville high school player to start for the Bulldogs at quarterback. He also ended up as only the second Georgia quarterback to win his first start against the Gators since 1991.

Twelve had failed. The last one to beat Florida in his first start was Jake Fromm in 2017.

Beck and the Bulldogs left no doubt.

Edwards led the rushing attack with 95 yards and Kendall Milton added 55 yards and a touchdown.

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, who threw a 25-yard TD pass to Eugene Wilson III on the Gators' first possession to give them their only lead of the game, was 25 of 34 for 230 yards and two scores. He also punched in from the 1 to close out Florida's point total for the night.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Carson Beck delivers for Bulldogs as they rout Gators again, 43-20