Bulldogs bounce back, beat NC State to force game 3

After a lopsided 18-1 loss on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs responded well in an elimination game on Sunday, winning 11-2 to force a third game to decide the series against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Bulldogs took an early lead off of a Slate Alford two-run homer in the first inning, and designated hitter Tre Phelps extended the lead with a three-run homer in the third inning. The Bulldogs led 9-0 at the conclusion of the sixth inning before splitting one run innings in the seventh and eighth with the Wolfpack to get to the 11-2 final score.

Leighton Finley had a fantastic game pitching, only giving up one earned run through almost seven innings for the Bulldogs. The Wolfpack’s Dominic Fritton would fare worse, giving up seven runs in three innings.

The teams will meet in a third and final game to determine which of them will make it to Omaha. The game time and TV network have yet to be announced.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire