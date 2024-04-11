Bulldogs' big 8th inning snuffs out Bemidji State's bid for 1st NSIC win

Apr. 10—BEMIDJI — It looked as if the Bemidji State baseball team was going to pick up its first NSIC win on Wednesday in the seventh inning at the BSU baseball field.

The Beavers had a runner on second base with one out in a 7-7 game against Minnesota Duluth. Matt Filippi lined a ball up the middle, but it was speared by Bulldogs pitcher Connor Nygard, who flipped it to second for a double play.

The wheels fell off from there for BSU.

UMD scored six runs in the top of the eighth, highlighted by a grand slam from Jack Nemetz. Michael Gabbard hit an RBI triple before scoring on an error to make it 13-7.

"For us, as far as success right now with the group of guys we got and the injuries we have, it's a little different," Bemidji State head coach Matt Ellinghuysen said. "But at the end of the day, it's pitching. We just have to pitch better. We finally came out and hit well today, which was awesome to see. But we need to pitch better."

Minnesota Duluth's Zach Kuseske pitched the final two innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced to clinch a six-run win.

The Bulldogs scored in each of the first two frames. After Ethan Cole's sacrifice fly in the first, Nemetz belted his first home run of the game over the left-centerfield wall.

The Beavers battled back, cutting their deficit in half in the bottom of the second before Jack Munson launched a three-run shot to take a 4-2 lead in the third.

"Right before (Munson) hit his first home run, Matt Filippi was on third (base)," Ellinghuysen said. "I told him, 'Hey, Munson is going to (hit one) over the Bemidji Lumberjacks sign.' I was about two pitches too late, but that's just what he does."

Filippi got in on the long-ball action with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, but UMD's big fifth inning kept the BSU from pulling away.

Minnesota Duluth tied the game at 6-6 with Cole's RBI triple, Troy Lynch's sacrifice fly and Henry Bushy's run-scoring double.

Munson was at it again in the bottom of the fifth. He took Dylan Wilson deep over the right-centerfield fence with the wind blowing out to put Bemidji State ahead 7-6.

"That (wind) plays into his normal swing," Ellinghuysen said. "He's finally the guy we've known he could be. He probably should've been All-Conference last year. He's got 300-plus at-bats, whereas the rest of the team maybe has 100. He's at his best when he's hitting the ball to right-center."

Minnesota Duluth responded again in the top of the sixth with an RBI single from Gabe Richardson before pulling away in the eighth.

Despite the loss, Ellinghuysen was encouraged by the Beavers' ability to bounce back after giving up some crooked numbers in the first seven innings.

"Things like that are really good to see," Ellinghuysen said. "I think it's important for us to look at the things we do well in a small sample size and work towards replicating them beyond that. We can look at what we did in the second game today and work on trying to do that beyond seven innings."

Bemidji State lost the first game in the doubleheader 9-2. Richardson and Cole homered for the Bulldogs, while Jack Puder, Kade Peloquin, Trevor Gustafson, Nathan Rosenberg and Cole doubled.

"We have to understand that this is a nine-inning game," Ellinghuysen said. "But we're getting closer. Getting more in-game reps for us is really good right now. That's where we're at. We just have to get more reps, and the only way you can do that is by getting out there and playing."

The Beavers dropped to 1-31 this season and are 0-22 in NSIC play. For a roster loaded with inexperience — 29 freshmen and sophomores — the immediate goal is to learn from the lumps they take on the field.

"We talk about the things we're doing right and understanding that the teams we face have more experience than us," Ellinghuysen said. "We look at opponents' tendencies and spray charts. Guys will come back laughing about how other teams have guys who have pitched 100 innings or taken 250 at-bats. Well, we have guys who have pitched maybe 20 innings and taken 50 at-bats. They've done a good job understanding the big picture, even in the tough moments."

Minnesota Duluth 9, Bemidji State 2 (F/7)

UMD 000 152 1 — 9-14-1

BSU 010 100 0 — 2-6-1

WP: Klebba (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: Evenson (4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

Minnesota Duluth 13, Bemidji State 7

UMD 110 131 060 — 13-13-1

BSU 013 210 000 — 7-10-3

WP: Nygard (2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Barnett (0.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)