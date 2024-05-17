Bulldog-Tiger softball rivalry continues at state softball tournament

May 17—GENESEE — The defending state champion Genesee Bulldogs and newly minted district champion Kendrick Tigers added another chapter to their unfolding rivalry during Day 2 of the Idaho Class 1A state softball tournament on Thursday at the Genesee Rec Fields.

Both teams opened the day with victories before meeting in the winner's bracket final on a bright, windy afternoon, with Genesee pulling away late to prevail 10-6 and avenge its district defeat from just over a week earlier. The Bulldogs (20-2) will now await the winner of an elimination game between Kendrick (15-7) and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia (12-8) for a title-round showdown in the double elimination tournament today at the same site.

Collision course completed

Heavy gusts coming downfield toward the plate blew sand into the eyes of players and spectators alike and carried throws and hits astray as Genesee (20-2) started things off with a 23-8 five-inning mercy rule rout over Potlatch (11-10). The Loggers' pitchers struggled under the conditions and gave up a host of walks, while Bulldogs ace Kendra Meyer proved steadier in the circle. A diving catch in the fourth inning by Genesee first baseman Harlei Donner — which the senior later confessed to having found "really fun" to execute — was among the highlight plays of the contest.

"We really got the bats going early today," Genesee coach Brian Malcom noted.

Meanwhile, on a neighboring field, Kendrick (15-7) was locked in a back-and-forth battle against the Glenns Ferry Lady Pilots (19-7). The Tigers were deadlocked with their southern foes until the fourth inning, when a two-RBI double from Callie Warner put them in the driver's seat. They would fall behind 5-4 in the sixth, only to inch ahead again in the top of the seventh when Ashna Casto drove in Hali Anderson on another RBI double and found home plate herself shortly thereafter. Hayden Kimberling fired two strikeouts and Taylor Boyer caught a pass from Morgan Silflow for a three-up, three-down bottom of the seventh to seal the victory.

"I just really try to not put too much pressure on myself," Kimberling said of her mindset as closing pitcher. "I just like to not think about it too much. ... I think we really worked great as a team; we were always hyping each other up in the dugout."

Bulldogs back in pole position

With that, the showdown was set. Genesee held a 2-1 season head-to-head record against Kendrick coming in, but the Tigers had won the most recent and most important game, upending the Bulldogs 15-9 in the district championship the previous week.

The Bulldogs reasserted themselves early in Thursday's encounter, stemming a Kendrick rally with a five-run bottom of the fifth inning en route to the win. Donner notched three hits including a double, Brinley Lowe hit for a triple and four RBI, and Rylie Baysinger doubled twice. For the Tigers, Kimberling came up big from the plate with two hits including a triple and three RBI, while Kenadie Kirk added two hits with a double.

"It was really a well-played game on both sides," Malcom said. "Kendrick is well-coached; they're a good team."

The Bulldogs' familiarity with their home turf helped them once again cope with the windy conditions, which Malcom felt had grown even worse by the time his team faced the Tigers.

"I hit them a ton of fly balls (in practice) when it's really windy like today," he said. "It usually blows in the same direction."

Meyer notched six strikeouts in the victory. She has been credited with the win from the circle in all three of the Bulldogs' contests so far this week, and now holds an 11-2 career pitching record in state tournament games.

Up next

Kendrick next takes on losers'-bracket winner Clearwater Valley, which ran the gauntlet with three victories on Thursday. That game is set for 9 a.m. today, with the winner to challenge Genesee at 11:05. Should the Tigers make it, this will be their second consecutive year facing the Bulldogs in the state title round. Genesee stands to clinch the championship with a win in the 11:05 a.m. contest, while an additional deciding game is slated to follow at 1:30 p.m. should the defending champions lose.

Genesee 23, Potlatch 8

Potlatch 022 22—8 8 2

Genesee (10)92 2x—23 13 4

Brieanna Winther, Liza Quaade (2), Brooklyn Mitchell (2) and Olivia Smith; Kendra Meyer and Rylie Baysinger. W—Meyer; L—Winther.

Potlatch hits — Quaade 3 (2 2B), Hayley McNeal (3B), Jaylee Fry, Kylie Heitstuman, Mitchell, Smith.

Genesee hits — Harlei Donner 3 (2B), Brinley Lowe 3, Baysinger 2, Meyer 2, Sydney Banks (2B), Mia Scharnhorst (2B), Makayla Herman.

Genesee 10, Kendrick 6

Kendrick 001 130 1—6 5 8

Genesee 031 150 x—10 8 3

Hayden Kimberling and Kenadie Kirk; Meyer and Baysinger W—Meyer L—Kimberling.

Kendrick hits — Kimberling (3B), Kirk, Morgan Silflow, Harley Heimgartner, Hali Anderson.

Genesee hits — Donner 2 (2B), Audrey Barber 2, Baysinger (2B), Banks, Lowe, Meyer.

Kendrick 7, Glenns Ferry 5

Kendrick 000 400 2—6 7 0

Glenns Ferry 000 302 0—5 13 1

Taylor Boyer, Kimberling (6) and Kirk; Taylor Martinez and Kambelle King. W—Boyer; L—Martinez.

Kendrick hits —Anderson 2, Ashna Casto 2 (2B), Hailey Taylor (2B), Silflow, Kimberling.

Glenns Ferry hits — Peyton Stewart 3 (3B), Shelby Dickson 3, Kwinn King 2, Sahira Arevalo 2, Natalie Hernandez, Klaira King, Martinez,.

Clearwater Valley 7, Greenleaf 1

Greenleaf 001 000 0—1 2 1

Clearwater Valley 110 320 x—7 10 0

Ashlynn Swank and Connie Knight; Jessica Ketola and Evalie Schuster. W—Ketola; L—Swank.

Greenleaf hits — Lidia Ovalle, Ashlynn Swank.

Clearwater Valley hits — Alex Palmer 2, Jessica Ketola 2, Autumn Martinez 2, Evalie Schuster, Riley Parsons, Lexie Lycan, Maddison Lakin.

Clearwater Valley 4, Glenns Ferry 0

Clearwater Valley 030 100 0—4 5 1

Glenns Ferry 000 000 0—0 1 2

Ketola and Schuster; Martinez and Kl. King. W—Ketola; L—Martinez.

Clearwater Valley hits — Parsons 2, Ketola, Maddison Lakin, Loreal Lamere.

Glenns Ferry hits — Arevalo.

Clearwater Valley 8, Potlatch 7

Clearwater Valley 520 100 0—8 11 3

Potlatch 220 000 3—7 11 3

Ketola and Schuster; Winther and Smith. W—Ketola; L—Winther.

Clearwater Valley hits — Palmer 3, Martinez 3, Ketola 2, Parsons, Lycan, Lakin.

Potlatch hits — Mitchell 3, Elena Vowels 2, Fry, McNeal, Heitstuman, Smith, Reese Lusby, Emily Capello.