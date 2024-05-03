Bulldog tennis sends two to regionals

May 3—After a strong outing in the district matches, New Waverly tennis will keep its season alive in the regional round.

The Bulldogs saw its mixed doubles team of Doug Hulings and Anita Djuric take second place in the meet to advance to the regional round.

New Waverly saw the mixed doubles team of Keelious Bryant and Keanna Price finish fourth place at district and become the second alternates for the regional meet.

Tharell Bryant and Isaiah Hulings also finished fourth in the boys' doubles, also becoming the second alternative at regionals.

The mixed double of Hulings and Djuric will compete in the regional event at A&M Consolidated High School on May 10-11.