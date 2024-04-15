Bulldog Insider: Vance Walberg era is officially underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – There’s a new era for the Fresno State men’s basketball program, the Vance Walberg era. Walberg was officially introduced as the newest head coach at Fresno State on Friday. He’s the 20th head coach in program history.

“Its been such a big dream of mine through the years being here in the Valley. Here since 1989 watching basketball grow in this area. I’m super excited, very blessed” said Walberg.

Walberg was surrounded by family, friends, and his staff at his introductory press conference. Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval made the final decision on Walberg’s hiring.

“He’s highly respected as a basketball coach and a visionary of basketball… that’s one pillar. The second pillar, his passion for Fresno State, the Valley, his passion for our community” said Jiménez-Sandoval.

Walberg was working on putting his staff together before he officially got the job. He brings John Welch back to Fresno State after serving most recently as an assistant at Kentucky. Welch was an assistant under Jerry Tarkanian at Fresno State.

“I want to bring success to Fresno State. I’ve seen how important athletics is to the Valley, the excitement that it can bring” said Welch.

Walberg reiterated that becoming the head coach of the Fresno State men’s basketball team is a dream come true. He has the opportunity to stay home in Fresno and be surrounded by his entire family.

“For a dream to become a reality isn’t always the case. You work hard and do all you can do to try to get there. We’re so grateful he gets to do it here” said Vance’s daughter, Heather Long.

