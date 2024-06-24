Bulldog Insider: Vance Walberg conversation (part 2)

The new head coach of the Fresno State men’s basketball program talks about, among other things, how impressed he’s been with one of the returning Bulldogs, his efforts to schedule some big-name opponents, and what he learned from his brief tenure as the head coach at Pepperdine.

