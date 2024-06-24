Bulldog Insider: Vance Walberg conversation (part 1)

The new head coach of the Fresno State men’s basketball program talks about, among other things, an intriguing prospect from Germany joining the Bulldogs, how his coaching staff went about building the roster, and the differences in using his style of play at the high school and college levels.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.