Bulldog Insider: Offensive line coach Matt Smith

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Former Fresno State center Matt Smith is now the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach. Smith worked his way up within the program. He was a walk-on in 2016, earned a scholarship in 2019 and spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant. Now, his first full-time coaching job is at his alma mater.

“Giving me this opportunity to lead the offensive line is truly a dream come true” said Smith.

Smith was put on scholarship by Jeff Tedford in 2019, now he gets the chance to coach alongside his former coach.

“He’s one of the smartest human beings on the planet. Especially when it comes to football. I’ve really enjoyed him showing me the ropes” said Smith.

Being one of the youngest on staff, Smith is now coaching players who were on Fresno State’s roster at the same time as him. “We have a really unique relationship. I know I can coach those guys hard because they know I have their best interest.”

The Bulldogs’ offensive line is one of the most experienced position groups within the program, highlighted by senior center Mose Vavao. Vavao has shifted from right guard, to left guard, to center. The same position Smith was as a Bulldog.

“When I got here as a freshman, he (Smith) was in the position I’m in now, the captain, the guy on the o-line. Its like being coached by your big brother” said Vavao.

Smith emphasized that the offensive line is going to play the same way they once did, physical and tough.

“We’re going to make plays happen and bring that Bulldog toughness that the offensive line had in the past. Its something we need to carry on” said Smith.

