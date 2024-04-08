Bulldog Insider: Jackson Moore on Walberg

The publisher for Barkboard.com chats with Scott Bemis about Vance Walberg being named the new head coach of the Fresno State men’s basketball program.

Scott asks Jackson:

What did he think of John Calipari’s supportive comments about Walberg?

What put him over the top in comparison to the other candidates?

How Walberg might go about putting together his roster with the Bulldogs?

Will top-end talent be attracted to Walberg’s unique, dribble-drive, motion system?

And how quickly he might be able to get the program turned around?

