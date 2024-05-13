Bulldog Insider feature: Matthew Sutherland

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s golf team is gearing up for its first NCAA Regional appearance in 14 years. A key piece to the Bulldogs’ success is senior Matthew Sutherland.

Sutherland is a household name for Fresno State golf. Matthew’s father David and his uncle Kevin Sutherland both played for the Bulldogs. “There’s a lot of history with Sutherland blood” said head men’s golf coach Chad Spencer.

The Sacramento native shared how special its been to share stories with his dad and uncle on being a Bulldog. “Once a Bulldog always a Bulldog. Its been really cool to share the memories” said Sutherland.

Sutherland now holds the record for the lowest regular season scoring average in Fresno State history at 69.6 A record he took over from PGA pro Nick Watney.

“That’s something to be proud of. Nick is a three-time All American and two-time first-team All American” said Spencer.

There’s 14 teams in the Stanford field, including Florida State, Ole Miss, Illinois, Texas A&M, Stanford, UCLA, SMU, Missouri, Fresno State, UNLV, Augusta, Liberty, Sacramento State and Siena.

The upcoming trip to Stanford is the 27th all-time team NCAA appearance for the Fresno State men’s golf program.

Sutherland has plans to turn pro once he wraps his senior year at Fresno State.

