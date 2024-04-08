Bulldog Insider: Diamond ‘Dogs complete series sweep over Nevada

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State baseball improves to (22-9, 12-3 MW) with a dominant 16-3 victory over Nevada. The Diamond ‘Dogs secured their eighth consecutive conference victory.

After this weekend’s sweep over the Wolf Pack, the Bulldogs still sit atop the conference standings. The ‘Dogs scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and pulled away. Fresno State run-ruled Nevada for the Bulldogs’ 12th conference win.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jake Riding got the start on the mound for the Bulldogs on Sunday. He went four innings allowing three runs while tossing three strikeouts. Aidan Cremarosa was the Bulldogs’ closer allowing no hits in two innings with one strikeout.

The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday on the road at Cal Poly. Fresno State’s next conference series begins on Friday on the road in Albuquerque taking on New Mexico for a three-game set.

